Library system planning fun summer activities

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:33 a.m.

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System will host summer activities at the main library, 600 S. Main St., and branches beginning Monday, according to a news release.

SUMMER READING

The Library's Summer Reading Program starts Monday and the theme is Tails & Tale. The age groups are prekindergarten: ages up to 4; children: ages 5-13; teens: ages 13-17; and adults over 18. Registration runs through Saturday. Registration is available at http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/

Topics and activities include:

Delta Nature Center

Participants can learn about all sorts of animals that live in the state. Time: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (for most sessions.) Locations/Dates: Redfield Branch Library – June 14; Watson Chapel Branch Library – June 15; Altheimer Branch Library – June 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; White Hall Branch Library – June 17; Main Branch Library – June 18;

Page Turner Adventures with a Craft

Participants can have fun with an original, interactive show to engage one's attention with a simple craft afterward. Time: 1-3 p.m. Locations/Dates: Redfield Branch Library – June 21; Watson Chapel Branch Library – June 22; Altheimer Branch Library – June 23; White Hall Branch Library – June 24; Main Branch Library – June 25;

Sponge Toss & Water Balloons

Cool off from the heat of the day with some water activities. Time: 1–3 p.m. Locations/Dates: Redfield Branch Library – June 28; Watson Chapel Branch Library – June 29; Altheimer Branch Library – June 30; White Hall Branch Library – July 1; Main Branch Library – Friday, July 2;

ABC Circus with a Craft

Come enjoy a laugh with Dash, Cooper and Casper as they perform funny, action-packed tricks for everyone. Time: 1–3 p.m. Locations/Dates: Watson Chapel Branch Library – July 6; Altheimer Branch Library – July 7; White Hall Branch Library – July 8; Main Branch Library – July 9;

Sidewalk Chalk Art

Library staff wants to see what kind of animals participants can create with sidewalk chalk. Time: 1–3 p.m. Locations/Dates: Redfield Branch Library – July 12; Watson Chapel Branch Library – July 13; Altheimer Branch Library – July 14; White Hall Branch Library – July 15; Main Branch Library – July 16;

Page Turner Adventures with a Craft

Time: 1–3 p.m. Locations/Dates: Redfield Branch Library – July 19; Watson Chapel Branch Library – July 20; Altheimer Branch Library – July 21; White Hall Branch Library – July 22; Main Branch Library – July 23;

End of Summer Reading Program Ice Cream Party

Participants are invited to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with ice cream. Time: 1–3 p.m. Locations/Dates: Redfield Branch Library – July 26; Watson Chapel Branch Library – July 27; Altheimer Branch Library – July 28; White Hall Branch Library – July 29; Main Branch Library – July 30;

OTHER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

There will also be additional activities at all library branch locations.

ALTHEIMER BRANCH LIBRARY

Super Soaker Water

Date: June 9; Time: 1–3 p.m. Children will enjoy playing with water to cool off from the warm weather.

MAIN BRANCH LIBRARY

Quilting Bee

Dates: June 11 and July 16; Time: 11 a.m. to noon. All quilters and those who want to learn, are invited to come together to work on their quilting projects with others.

Logic Pro X Studio Training

Dates: June 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29; July 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29; Time: 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Book Club for Seniors

Will be June 25 and July 30; 11 a.m. to noon.

Computer Classes

Dates: June 14, 21, 28 and July 12, 19 and 26; June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and July 7, 14, 21 and 28; Time: 4:30– 5:30 p.m. Basic computer and software training will be provided. Registration is required. Call (870) 534-4802 or register online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

The Sterlings at the Library – Cooking Class

Dates: June 14, 21 and 28; Time: 4:30–5:30 p.m. The Sterlings' Start Healthy magazine is a new upscale publication in Arkansas. Inspired by the Arkansas couple's hit reality cooking show: Cooking with the Sterlings. Registration is required. Register online at: www.pineblufflibrary.org/calendar/ or Call (870) 534-4802.

No-Sew Fleece Octopus

Date: June 24, Time: 6-7 p.m. Audience: Adults; Description: No sewing needed, come out and make a simple gift for a child or grandchild. Registration is required.

Michael Albert Artist

Date: July 10, Time: 9:30–11:15 a.m. Michael Albert has been creating art for over 25 years. He will be bringing his "Modern Pop Art Experience" enrichment program to the Main Library and from noon – 1:45 p.m. to the White Hall Branch Library.

Rosemary Gross Summer Student Reading Challenge

Dates: July 12-23, A reading challenge for class groups K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-11 and seniors, who read the most books over two weeks is planned. Students will receive awards and trophies, and one senior will be awarded a $500 college scholarship for reading the most books. There will be an awards ceremony July 28 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Dreamcatchers

Date: July 29; Time: 6–7 p.m. Want to catch your dreams? Join the staff in making your dreamcatchers. Registration is required.

REDFIELD BRANCH LIBRARY

Daddy & Me Paint Night

Time: 6–7 p.m. Date: June 15. The staff invites fathers (or guardians) and their children out for a night of painting fun.

Board Games

Dates: June 16 and July 28. Time: 2–5 p.m. The staff has a selection of board games for teenagers from 13–19.

Paint on Canvas

Dates: June 23 and July 14. Time: 2–5 p.m. Painting on canvas will help teens explore their inner creativity. Registration is required. Register online at: www.pineblufflibrary.org/calendar/ or Call: 501-397-5070.

Making Bead Jewelry

Date: June 30. Time: 2–5 p.m. Come make jewelry for yourself using beads. Materials will be provided. Registration is required.

Dreamcatchers Craft

Date: July 20. Time: 6–7 p.m. Registration is required.

Make a Leather Bracelet

Date: July 21. Time: 2–5 p.m. Audience: Tweens and Teens. Make a bracelet out of leather. Materials will be provided.

WATSON CHAPEL BRANCH LIBRARY

Slime Anyone?

Date: June 17. Time: 1–3 p.m. If you like playing with ooey-gooey slime, here's your chance to get messy and have some fun while you're doing it.

You Can Balance a Robot

Date: June 24. Time: 1–3 p.m. Think you can balance a robot made out of paper?

Making Paper Bowl Jellyfish with crafts

Date: July 1. Time: 1–3 p.m. Make unique jellyfish and hang them up.

Magic Rabbit

Date: July 8. Time: 1–3 p.m. Have fun making a craft project and maybe make some new friends along the way.

Paper Butterflies with crafts

Date: July 22. Time: 1–3 p.m. Come on out and have fun making paper butterflies.

WHITE HALL BRANCH LIBRARY

Pet Show

Date: June 15. Time 10:30–11:30 a.m. Students can bring their pet or favorite stuffed animal for a pet show at the library with pet foster parent Elaine Vaccaro.

Painting with a Twist

Date: June 17. Time 6–7 p.m. Adults can bring a beverage and join artist Troy Debill for a painting class. All supplies are included. Registration is required.

Cooking Class - Cookies

Date: June 22. Time 10:30–11:30 a.m. Elementary students will learn how to make no-bake cookies. Registration is required.

Book Club for Seniors

Will be held June 24 and July 29 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Cooking Class - Bake it up

Date: June 29. Time 2–3:30 p.m. Marilyn D. Burch with the cooperative extension program will be giving a cooking class with middle school students. Registration is required. Register online at: www.pineblufflibrary.org/calendar/ or Call: (870) 247-5060.

Tools 101

Date: July 15. Time: 6–7 p.m. Adults, teens and middle school students are invited to come out and join handymen Stan and Pat and learn to make simple repairs.

Details: Jana V. Mitchell, (870) 534-4802.

