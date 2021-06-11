LIVE! in NWA: LR hip-hop/soul duo at Forest Concert Series

Nationally touring Little Rock funk/rock/soul duo Dazz & Brie perform at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

The performance is in collaboration with the NWA Equality Center an is in celebration of Pride month. Local drag queens will host and the duo will be joined by guests True Lions.

Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

Elsewhere:

• Black Note Band returns to Meteor Guitar Gallery at 8 p.m. today, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Tickets are $15-$25. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Uncrowned Kings perform for Happy Hour at 6 p.m. today; Sam Riggs with guest The Powell Brothers performs at 9 pm. today; and Arkansauce will host a Bluegrass Bash at 8 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com. $8; $15-$50; and $18-$20.

• DJ Sewell will present the River Valley Music Fest, a celebration of hip hop and R&B, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $10-$12. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• La Fiesta will perform at 7 p.m. today; and Funk Factory will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. General admission/lawn seating free; tables $20-$25.

• Brick Fields Band will perform on the outdoor patio and The Mountain Gypsies will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.