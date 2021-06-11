Man charged with felony fleeing, theft

TEXARKANA -- Charges of felony fleeing and theft by receiving have been leveled against a man accused of failing to stop Monday morning after striking a motorist on Interstate 30 in Miller County.

Raed Alabed Kattom, 40, of Conway was driving a black Dodge Caravan that had been reported stolen by Regency Funeral Home in Malvern when he hit a black GMC truck near mile marker 13 at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Kattom continued traveling west on I-30 after the collision, according to the affidavit. Arkansas State Police Cpl. William Davidson attempted to pull Kattom over with lights and sirens activated, but Kattom accelerated and crossed the state line into Texas, the affidavit said.

Kattom was traveling at speeds of 75 to 126 mph as he weaved in and out of traffic and drove on the shoulder to elude officers, the affidavit said. Spike strips flattened three of the Caravan's tires near the 206 mile marker and Kattom was arrested by Texas troopers.

Kattom has been charged in Miller County.