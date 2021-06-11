Minor league baseball

TRAVELERS 4, CARDINALS 1

Ian McKinney (3-0) struck out 11 and allowed 1 hit in seven innings, and Arkansas scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a scoreless game en route to the victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

David Scheaffer led off the sixth with a double and came home on Josh Morgan’s single. Joe Rizzo’s base hit scored Connor Lien, who drew a walk to get on base.

Connor Kopach put the Travelers up 3-0 in the seventh with a home run, and Keegan McGovern followed with one of his own the next inning.

Springfield managed a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Delvin Perez reached on an error that allowed David Vinsky to score. Vinsky had the only hit of the game for the Cardinals in the sixth inning.

Nick Duron pitched an inning to get his second save of the season for Akansas.

Kyle Leahy fell to 0-5 for the Cardinals.

ROUGHRIDERS 10, NATURALS 3

The Frisco RoughRiders used a five-run second inning to erase a two-run deficit en route to a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Frisco used a home run from Sherten Apostel — the first of five in the game from the RoughRiders — and a pair of doubles to take a 5-2 lead in the second. Jay Hoover’s double brought home Josh Stowers and Matt Whatley. Diosbel Arias’ double scored J.P. Martinez and Hoover.

The RoughRiders went up by two the next inning and added two more in the fifth inning, all via the home run.

The Naturals opened the game with a two-run first inning, using a home run by Blake Perkins and a double by Travis Jones that scored Nick Pratto.

Northwest Arkansas managed a run in the fourth on MJ Melendez’s home run. Blake Bass pitched 2 1/3 innings to pick up his second win for Frisco.

Drew Parrish (0-1) took the loss for the Naturals.