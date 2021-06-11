100 years ago

June 11, 1921

• That there has been an increase of 46 in loss of life by fire over the 1919 losses in Arkansas is stated in the annual report filed yesterday by Bruce T. Bullies, state insurance commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner Felix G. Lindsey. The 1920 loss of life was 120; that of 1919 was 74. The figures were taken both from fire records and records in the State Health Department. It is possible that the actual increase may have been smaller, as health records this year were much more complete than last year. Commissioner Bullies said that the greater portion of the loss of life was caused by the careless handling of gasoline and kerosene.

50 years ago

June 11, 1971

• Prosecuting Attorney Jim Guy Tucker proposed Thursday that federal District Judge G. Thomas Eisele order Pulaski County officials to hire seven additional security employees for the Pulaski County Jail by August 15, increasing the security staff from 13 to 20. This was one of several proposals included by Tucker in a suggested order for bringing the Jail up to minimum constitutional standards. His suggested order did not differ greatly from one submitted earlier in the week by Steve Herman, an attorney for inmates at the Jail.

25 years ago

June 11, 1996

WEST FORK -- When Bill Mounce set out to build his field of dreams, he envisioned an outdoor music park where he could stage family-style bluegrass festivals. But some fear he's turning his Ozarks farm into a hillbilly Woodstock. Four years after Mounce, a professional guitar-picker and broom-straw humorist, retired from a long career on the national bluegrass circuit, he finds himself at the center of a budding controversy over his plans to develop Mineral Springs Music Park, an open-air festival site on 32 acres south of Fayetteville.

10 years ago

June 11, 2011

• A voter survey about a possible city sales-tax election in North Little Rock doesn't raise any red flags against floating a tax package that would be wrapped around moving the State Fairgrounds to the city, Mayor Patrick Hays said Friday. Calling an election, though, remains a ways off, Hays added, and most likely won't come by the time neighboring Little Rock asks its voters for a tax increase in an election expected to be held Sept. 13. Little Rock's sales-tax proposal is to include revenue to keep the fairgrounds there. North Little Rock's would raise funds to move the State Fairgrounds to along the city's eastern limits.