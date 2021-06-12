Flood aid hotline up; shelter closing

The American Red Cross has set up a flooding assistance hotline for people whose primary address (rented or owned) was destroyed or received major damage from flooding in Southeast Arkansas. The hotline number is (417) 447-7180 and will be operational from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through June 17, according to a news release.

When calling, participants should have current ID and two of these documents to show proof of address: driver’s license, recent bill, mortgage statement or rental agreement. If documents were destroyed, individuals should let the Red Cross know.

Also, the Red Cross will be closing its site for individuals affected by flooding in Southeast Arkansas. The shelter located at Marzell Missionary Baptist Church at Gould will close today. Details: Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or www.redcross.org.

Senior centers serve lunches to go

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available next week: Monday — Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, apples and milk.

Tuesday — White beans and ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler and milk.

Wednesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon brown sugar and milk.

Thursday — Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable salad with ranch dressing, crackers, pears and milk.

Friday — Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, Mandarin orange and milk.

Teen secures Girl Scout scholarship

Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas recently awarded its Diamonds Graduating Senior Scholarship to Destinee Howard of Gillett.

Howard, the daughter of Leslie Rone, has been a Girl Scout for nine years, part of Troop 1309. She plans to attend North Carolina Agriculture & Technical State University, according to a news release.

Girl Scouts established the scholarship program to advance leadership opportunities for members after high school. In 2021, five $1,000 scholarships were awarded. Recipients will be honored at the Diamonds Award Ceremony on July 24. Details: (800) 632-6894 or www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org.

Urban Renewal board plans meeting

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: Executive Director Maurice Taggart, (870) 209-0323.