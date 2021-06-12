NEWS IN BRIEF

Breach of data hits McDonald’s in Asia

McDonald’s has become the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

McDonald’s Corp. said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

“While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data,” the burger chain said.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be affected. No customer payment information was exposed.

McDonald’s said it will look at the investigation’s findings, coupled with input from security resources, to identify ways to further enhance its existing security measures.

Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high profile cases in recent weeks. On Wednesday, JBS SA, the world’s largest meat processing company, revealed that it had paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system last month.

— The Associated Press

Maumelle Job Fair scheduled June 21

Nearly a dozen area employers will be looking to fill 160 vacancies at the 2021 Maumelle Job Fair on June 21.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jess Odom Community Center at 1100 Edgewood Drive in Maumelle, according to a news release from the Central Arkansas Workforce Development Area, which coordinated with the city to put on the fair.

Employers in attendance will include but aren’t limited to the following companies: BEI Precision Systems and Space Company, Cintas Corp., Cypress Cold Storage LLC, Dillard’s Fulfillment Center, Fresenius Medical Care, J&B Lakeland Logistics, Maumelle Fire and Police departments, Pediatrics Plus and Staffmark.

Attendees are encouraged to confirm their attendance by visiting https://bit.ly/3wtD0xD according to the news release. Attendees also are asked to “dress professionally, bring resumes and be prepared for an informal interview.” More information on this event is available from Shawntel Robinson at (501) 730-9868 or by email shawntel.robinson@capdd.org.

— Noel Oman

State index climbs to 637.08, up 7.16

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 637.08, up 7.16.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.