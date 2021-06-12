Planners approve rezonings

PEA RIDGE -- City planners approved three requests to rezone property and approved a large scale development and a subdivision final plat at the regular meeting June 1.

Two rezone requests were from Joey Stevens with Key Concepts for land on the corner of West Pickens Road and Weston Street. Stevens requested both R-1 properties be rezoned R-2. The initial request has been for 2.56 acres be rezoned R-2 multi-family and 0.9 acres be rezones R-3 multi-family, but during discussion, it was discovered that the smaller property could not be built out with current city setback restrictions, so Stevens changed the request to an R-2 multi-family.

The meeting began with three public hearings to hear from nearby residents on the rezoning requests.

Diane Lyon, Sherisse Grigg and another man, who didn't give his name, spoke in opposition to the rezone request saying there is too much traffic in that area.

Stevens told planners the developer is planning 16 to 20 units -- "four-plexes, no more."

"We understand it's a busy intersection," Stevens said. "We're planning single story brick, so it won't look like a big apartment building."

The other rezone request was from Barry and Mechel Wall to rezone 2.35 acres of their property at 1449 It'll Do Road from A-1 to R-1 single family in order to build a family home. "It's separate from the farm. We'll still own it. It's just a different house for family back in the corner," Mechel Wall said.

Barry Williams with Crafton and Tull presented the large scale development plan for Plaza Tire Center on Slack Street. City building official Tony Townsend said the approval is still contingent on the infrastructure of the Commons getting the utilities in place.

Planners also approved the final plats for Marylin's Orchard on Ross Salvage Road for the first four lots, Phase I, and Arlington Phase I.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at abeard@nwadg.com.