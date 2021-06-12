Tools & Toys: Angie's Tables All American Tablescape and That Blanket

Angie's Tables All American Tablescape

What's to love: A box filled with all the decor you need for a red, white and blue summer party.

What does it do: The set includes place mats, napkins and silver star napkin holders for four, white tablecloth, a stars and stripes table runner, white votive candles and silver candle holders. No running out to shop for what's needed to decorate for a Fourth of July party. It ships directly to your home. The box it arrives in is useful for storing the party supplies for the next patriotic event. The set sells for $149.99. Visit angiestables.com for more information and to see other available boxes.

That Blanket

What's to love: Your favorite image on a soft warm blanket.

What does it do: Send a high-resolution image to That Blanket and they will print it on a fleece or sherpa blanket or a collage can be created on the blanket with several images. The images are clear and vibrant and printed with eco-friendly fade resistant ink. They are machine washable on a delicate cycle and can be dried in the dryer on low heat. Prices vary according to size and material of the blanket but start at $79.99. For more information go to thatblanket.com.