Business people

MUGS

Bailey

James

• Dr. Jason Bailey, board certified in pulmonology and internal medicine, has joined Northwest Pulmonology at 2900 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 310, in Bentonville. Bailey received his medical education at Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his pulmonary and critical care fellowship along with his internal medicine residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Mich. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.

• Erin A. James has joined Friday, Eldredge and Clark LLP in Rogers where she is an associate in the mergers and acquisitions practice group. She received her master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in Gainsville. She earned her law degree and business law certificate from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville.

• Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas has added two new members to its board of directors: Mike Crist, vice president of highway services pricing for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., and Bert Kell, senior vice president and trust officer for Arvest Bank.

• The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith has announced the appointment of Carey F. Tucker as vice chancellor for finance and administration. Tucker most recently served as the vice president for finance and administration at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He is a retired Air Force colonel and a board member-at-large for the Arkansas Association of College and University Business Officers, and was selected as the 2020 Arkansas Phi Beta Lambda Outstanding Business Person of the Year.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.