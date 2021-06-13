Dominique Annabelle Guangli DairionMatthew Paul Strack

Dominique Annabelle Guangli Dairion and Matthew Paul Strack were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church with the Rev. Lawrence Fredrick officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Lesley and Serge J.C. Dairion of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Joyce and Kenneth Miller of Leicester, England, and the late Denise and Yves Dairion of Floreal Curepipe, Mauritius.

Lisa and Paul Strack of Maumelle are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Dolores and the late Edwin Hendon and Ira and the late Mary Lee Strack, all of North Little Rock.

Nuptial music was by pianist Connie Jones.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a white strapless modified ballgown of pebbled oxford fabric with a chapel-length train. Her fingertip-length veil was edged with pearls. She carried a lush, hand-tied bouquet of peonies, garden roses, hydrangeas and ranunculus in sunset shades of lavender, peach, coral and rose.

Maid of honor was Emma Allen, Nashville, Tenn. Bridesmaids were Amanda Strack and Anna Strack, both of Maumelle and sisters of the groom; Madison Burnett of Katy, Texas; Laura Miron of Little Rock, Lizzy DeMoss of Nashville; Carol Coker of Durham, N.C.; Katelyn Brown of Ocean Springs, Miss.; Madison Kazerooni of Kennesaw, Ga.; and Kelsey Lock of Memphis. They wore antique rose chiffon gowns, each in a different style and carried bouquets of roses, hydrangeas, peonies, freesia, and dianthus in shades of eggshell and pale green.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Brooklyn Aday of Little Rock and Rowan Bridges of Maumelle, respectively.

Michael Strack of Maumelle served as his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Spencer Magby and Duncan Diaz, both of Little Rock; Alex Myers of Cumberland, R.I.; Hayden George of Memphis; Jacob Sanders of Jonesboro; Nick Hiatt of Fayetteville; Will Haygood of Madison, Miss.; Zachary Myers of Ocean Springs; and Samuel Rising of Washington. Guests were seated by Chris Bridges of Little Rock and Adam Gunter of St. Louis.

A reception was held at Pavilion in the Park under a canopy of white Chinese lanterns and antique chandeliers. Guest tables held lush arrangements of white and pale green hydrangeas, white peonies, freesia, and white dendrobium orchids in tall crystal vases.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in pharmaceutical sciences and with a doctor of pharmacy from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. She is a pharmacy resident at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis.

The groom is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a bachelor's degree in creative media production -- audio/video production and is a video editor.

The couple will live in Memphis after a honeymoon in Phuket, Thailand.