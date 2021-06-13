Grace Hill Malcolm 2nd Lt. Justin David Charette

Goodwin Manor was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for the wedding of Grace Hill Malcolm and 2nd Lt. Justin David Charette. Judge Mark Leverett officiated.

Mara and Mark Malcolm of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Retha and E. F. Lamb Jr. of Melbourne and Barbara Timmons of Sun City Center, Fla.

The groom is the son of Lisa and Mark Charette of Little Rock and the grandson of Judith and Steven Tole of Bristol, Conn., Yvette and Warren Charette of Newington, Conn., Peggy West of Little Rock and the late Grover West III.

The military ceremony was held on the manor's flagstone veranda under a large arch of ficus and olive branches with mounds of white hydrangeas and Majolica roses. The prelude was by the St. Mark Baptist Choir and the processional was by guitarist Jason Burnett.

Serving as the bride's maid and matron of honor were her sisters, Hazel Elizabeth "Elli" Malcolm of Little Rock and Callie Malcolm Lambert of Houston. Bridesmaids were Kelsey Charette of Northlake, Texas, sister of the groom; Mia Waymack of Fayetteville; Hailey Nosler of Little Rock; and McKenzie Pennington of Maumelle. They wore black gowns in the style of their choice and carried small bouquets of white ranunculus, white lisianthus, spray roses and garden roses.

John Mark Charette of Little Rock, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Grant Hui and Layne Hatcher, both of Little Rock; Lt. Jarrett Justice of Eldersburg, Md.; Lt. Cole Madden of Sarasota, Fla.; and Lt. Chris Basso of Pasadena, Calif.

Guests were seated by Chipper Lamb and Thomas Lamb, both of Melbourne; Cole Wann of Marion; and Lawson Korita of Little Rock.

A seated dinner reception was held on the grounds of Goodwin Manor after the ceremony. The dining tables, a mixture of rectangular Italian farm-style tables and round tables covered in white linens, were decorated with low arrangements of white wedding flowers. A canopy of white parasols, white floral arrangements and boughs of greenery was suspended over the dance floor. Music was by Mayday by Midnight.

The bride graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock where she was president of Kappa Delta Phi Educators Board. She recently taught kindergarten in Melbourne and will teach first grade in Columbus, Ga.

The groom graduated cum laude from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., with a bachelor's degree in geospatial information systems. He served as a company commander and received a John A. Robinson Memorial Award for football. He serves as a second lieutenant in the Army's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

The couple will live in Columbus after a honeymoon in Alys Beach, Fla.