PA linebacker Mason Schueck commits to Hogs as PWO

Pulaski Academy linebacker Mason Schueck received a preferred walkon offer from Arkansas on June 1 and Sunday he told the coaches he wanted to be a Razorback.

Schueck, 6-2, 220 pounds, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Presbyterian University and Arkansas Baptist College. He informed coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Michael Scherer of his pledge.

“I have always wanted to be a Razorback,” said Schueck, who has a 315-pound bench press and 435-pound squat. “There’s no place else I would rather be than Fayetteville. I’m ready to get up there and work my butt off. There’s no place like home.”

He started at center while making All-Conference as a sophomore and junior, but will play as a linebacker for his senior season.

Schueck plans to visit Arkansas on Wednesday.