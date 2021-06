Zoya Ahmer has been named valedictorian of Pulaski Academy's Class of 2021.

Samuel Moutos is salutatorian.

Ahmer, 18, plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to study philosophy, politics and economics; attend law school; and pursue a career in immigration law. Her parents are Muhammad Kashif and Quraitul Ain.

Moutos, 18, plans to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and study math or physics and then pursue a career in medicine. His parents are Dean and Toni Moutos.