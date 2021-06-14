Benton County marriage licenses

June 3

Bryson Webster Bray, 25, and Chandler Nicole Little, 25, both of Lonoke

Keith Alan Forbes, 43, and Laura Jo Baker, 30, both of Carthage, Mo.

David Tomas Juarez Jr., 28, and Lauren Ann Hamilton, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Reid Alan Knotts, 29, and Georgia Claire Carter, 29, both of Rogers

Allen Ray Lawson, 45, Bella Vista, and Wendi LaShea Hinkle, 45, Bentonville

Cameron Bryce McKinney, 25, Rogers, and Hannah Grace Magness, 23, Bella Vista

Marcos Ruben Mejia-Vargas, 45, and Hilda Aracely Rosales-de-Guzman, 41, both of Rogers

Brian Alexander Mendez, 24, and Maria Iris Garcia-Ceja, 20, both of Springdale

Jonathan Tyler Negard, 29, and Ashley Marie Combs, 25, both of Springdale

Brooks Ryan Parham, 22, and Halle Danielle Lambert, 23, both of Rogers

William Chase Stogner, 26, and Lindsay Michelle Johnson, 28, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Joshua James Sweeney, 32, and Kelly Renae Hendrix, 36, both of Bentonville

Geoffrey Boyd Tiffin, 46, and Cindy Jane Sparks, 51, both of Lowell

Nathaniel Matthew Watts, 41, and Brittnee Layne Kary, 37, both of Centerton

June 4

Dustin Jacob Bartlow, 26, and Michaela Neil Bennett, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Charles Ahmed Griffith, 32, Fayetteville, and Charinda Niccole Knapp, 35, Lowell

Zander Jackson Lewis, 19, Bella Vista, and Hyla AnnaMay Alaniz, 18, Pea Ridge

Kim Anthony Prall, 35, and Bernadette Ann Perez, 39, both of Centerton

Alexander Patrick Reddicks, 28, and Brittney Harrington Schmidt, 33, both of Rogers

Raymond Odell Reed Jr., 52, and Stephanie Ann Fugate, 48, both of Grain Valley, Mo.

Tracey Lee Stowe, 52, and Megan Lauren Weissenstein, 36, both of Overland Park, Kan.

June 7

Landon Andrew Burcham, 25, and Sydney Michaela Walsh, 27, both of Bentonville

Jacob Levi Drum, 21, and Briana Leticia Villegas, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Wyatt Stephen Elam, 26, and Danielle Leigh Richardson, 26, both of Bentonville

Jason Paul Ellicott, 33, and Avalisa Denise Gallo, 33, both of Bentonville

Tracy Wendell Forehand Jr., 56, and Cindy Ann Walmsley, 51, both of Rogers

Julio Cesar Garcia, 46, Rogers, and Deanna Alayne Glass, 46, Centerton

Lucio Garcia Carabantes, 50, and Maria Dora Ortiz Perez, 41, both of Rogers

Dmitry Vladimirovich Girenko, 20, Lowell, and Elizabeth Alexandrovna Bezugly, 22, Parker, Colo.

Aldo Edgar Hernandez, 39, and Blanca Rosario Gonzalez, 40, both of Rogers

Blake Allen Jackson, 21, Siloam Springs, and Lea Marcella Speight, 21, Tulsa, Okla.

Herschel Lynn Johnson, 29, and Leslie Marie Gray, 26, both of Rogers

James Almond Johnson, 63, and Kimberly Erane Kemp, 57, both of Rogers

Anthony Lee Miles, 45, Washburn, Mo., and Glenna Faye Barr, 41, Fayetteville

Eber Esau Ortiz Hernandez, 31, and Cynthia Michelle Fajardo, 23, both of Rogers

Timothy Dean Pride, 58, and Tammy Marie Harrold, 58, both of Adair, Okla.

Andrew Paul Saferite, 20, and Rachel Kate Gowin, 19, both of Siloam Springs

John Michael Young Jr., 47, and Candance Ann Hensley, 37, both of Centerton

June 8

Shane Peter Coles, 51, and Amy Marie Prince, 53, both of Rogers

Milacio Antonio Freeland, 23, Bella Vista, and Zoe Grace Betz, 22, Gravette

James Coty Gibbs, 29, and Samantha Nichole Morales, 18, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Daneil Wayn Gilbert, 20, and Hope Renee Fine Brace, 19, both of Washburn, Mo.

Lindsey Kathleen Johnson, 32, and Aleisha Marie Huntley, 29, both of Rogers

Scotty Don Metcalf, 47, Siloam Springs, and Tammy Michelle Frazier, 37, Gentry

Joshua David Pierce, 22, and Emily Jill Townsend, 23, both of Bentonville

Silas Jerry Rogers, 28, and Heather Nicole Berry, 36, both of Rogers

Seth Harold Shockley, 23, and Payton Delanie Walters, 22, both of Anderson, Mo.

June 9

Corry Jay Beck, 50, and Nadine Paar, 49, both of Bentonville

Garrett Weston Brittain, 24, and Jordan Alexandria Fleming, 25, both of Bentonville

Allan Francisco Chiquin, 30, and Meghan Alyse Page, 29, both of Rogers

Truesdale McEntire Kimbrell, 29, and Haylee Amanda Thomas, 27, both of Gravette

Shashank Lingannagari, 29, and Sruthi Lingam, 27, both of Bentonville

Brandon Owen Locknar, 22, Fort Smith, and Amanda Grace Dibee, 22, Rogers

Brance Edward Martin, 18, and Hayley Lynn Moretto, 19, both of Gravette

Matthew Caith Mitchell, 37, Centerton, and Magen Marie Donald, 29, Bentonville

Maverick Mason Sonis, 32, and Joyce Ann Thompson, 35, both of Grove, Okla.

John Patrick Unruh, 22, and Leah Victoria Kyles, 22, both of Rogers