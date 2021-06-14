Benton County marriage licenses

June 3
Bryson Webster Bray, 25, and Chandler Nicole Little, 25, both of Lonoke
Keith Alan Forbes, 43, and Laura Jo Baker, 30, both of Carthage, Mo.
David Tomas Juarez Jr., 28, and Lauren Ann Hamilton, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Reid Alan Knotts, 29, and Georgia Claire Carter, 29, both of Rogers
Allen Ray Lawson, 45, Bella Vista, and Wendi LaShea Hinkle, 45, Bentonville
Cameron Bryce McKinney, 25, Rogers, and Hannah Grace Magness, 23, Bella Vista
Marcos Ruben Mejia-Vargas, 45, and Hilda Aracely Rosales-de-Guzman, 41, both of Rogers
Brian Alexander Mendez, 24, and Maria Iris Garcia-Ceja, 20, both of Springdale
Jonathan Tyler Negard, 29, and Ashley Marie Combs, 25, both of Springdale
Brooks Ryan Parham, 22, and Halle Danielle Lambert, 23, both of Rogers
William Chase Stogner, 26, and Lindsay Michelle Johnson, 28, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Joshua James Sweeney, 32, and Kelly Renae Hendrix, 36, both of Bentonville
Geoffrey Boyd Tiffin, 46, and Cindy Jane Sparks, 51, both of Lowell
Nathaniel Matthew Watts, 41, and Brittnee Layne Kary, 37, both of Centerton
June 4
Dustin Jacob Bartlow, 26, and Michaela Neil Bennett, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Charles Ahmed Griffith, 32, Fayetteville, and Charinda Niccole Knapp, 35, Lowell
Zander Jackson Lewis, 19, Bella Vista, and Hyla AnnaMay Alaniz, 18, Pea Ridge
Kim Anthony Prall, 35, and Bernadette Ann Perez, 39, both of Centerton
Alexander Patrick Reddicks, 28, and Brittney Harrington Schmidt, 33, both of Rogers
Raymond Odell Reed Jr., 52, and Stephanie Ann Fugate, 48, both of Grain Valley, Mo.
Tracey Lee Stowe, 52, and Megan Lauren Weissenstein, 36, both of Overland Park, Kan.
June 7
Landon Andrew Burcham, 25, and Sydney Michaela Walsh, 27, both of Bentonville
Jacob Levi Drum, 21, and Briana Leticia Villegas, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Wyatt Stephen Elam, 26, and Danielle Leigh Richardson, 26, both of Bentonville
Jason Paul Ellicott, 33, and Avalisa Denise Gallo, 33, both of Bentonville
Tracy Wendell Forehand Jr., 56, and Cindy Ann Walmsley, 51, both of Rogers
Julio Cesar Garcia, 46, Rogers, and Deanna Alayne Glass, 46, Centerton
Lucio Garcia Carabantes, 50, and Maria Dora Ortiz Perez, 41, both of Rogers
Dmitry Vladimirovich Girenko, 20, Lowell, and Elizabeth Alexandrovna Bezugly, 22, Parker, Colo.
Aldo Edgar Hernandez, 39, and Blanca Rosario Gonzalez, 40, both of Rogers
Blake Allen Jackson, 21, Siloam Springs, and Lea Marcella Speight, 21, Tulsa, Okla.
Herschel Lynn Johnson, 29, and Leslie Marie Gray, 26, both of Rogers
James Almond Johnson, 63, and Kimberly Erane Kemp, 57, both of Rogers
Anthony Lee Miles, 45, Washburn, Mo., and Glenna Faye Barr, 41, Fayetteville
Eber Esau Ortiz Hernandez, 31, and Cynthia Michelle Fajardo, 23, both of Rogers
Timothy Dean Pride, 58, and Tammy Marie Harrold, 58, both of Adair, Okla.
Andrew Paul Saferite, 20, and Rachel Kate Gowin, 19, both of Siloam Springs
John Michael Young Jr., 47, and Candance Ann Hensley, 37, both of Centerton
June 8
Shane Peter Coles, 51, and Amy Marie Prince, 53, both of Rogers
Milacio Antonio Freeland, 23, Bella Vista, and Zoe Grace Betz, 22, Gravette
James Coty Gibbs, 29, and Samantha Nichole Morales, 18, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Daneil Wayn Gilbert, 20, and Hope Renee Fine Brace, 19, both of Washburn, Mo.
Lindsey Kathleen Johnson, 32, and Aleisha Marie Huntley, 29, both of Rogers
Scotty Don Metcalf, 47, Siloam Springs, and Tammy Michelle Frazier, 37, Gentry
Joshua David Pierce, 22, and Emily Jill Townsend, 23, both of Bentonville
Silas Jerry Rogers, 28, and Heather Nicole Berry, 36, both of Rogers
Seth Harold Shockley, 23, and Payton Delanie Walters, 22, both of Anderson, Mo.
June 9
Corry Jay Beck, 50, and Nadine Paar, 49, both of Bentonville
Garrett Weston Brittain, 24, and Jordan Alexandria Fleming, 25, both of Bentonville
Allan Francisco Chiquin, 30, and Meghan Alyse Page, 29, both of Rogers
Truesdale McEntire Kimbrell, 29, and Haylee Amanda Thomas, 27, both of Gravette
Shashank Lingannagari, 29, and Sruthi Lingam, 27, both of Bentonville
Brandon Owen Locknar, 22, Fort Smith, and Amanda Grace Dibee, 22, Rogers
Brance Edward Martin, 18, and Hayley Lynn Moretto, 19, both of Gravette
Matthew Caith Mitchell, 37, Centerton, and Magen Marie Donald, 29, Bentonville
Maverick Mason Sonis, 32, and Joyce Ann Thompson, 35, both of Grove, Okla.
John Patrick Unruh, 22, and Leah Victoria Kyles, 22, both of Rogers