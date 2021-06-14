I-40 crash kills Alma man, troopers say

A 21-year-old Alma man died after his vehicle struck a road sign on Interstate 40 early Sunday, troopers said.

Hunter Morris was driving a 2005 Chevrolet east on I-40 near the Interstate 49 exit when the wreck happened around 5:30 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Troopers said the vehicle left the roadway along the right shoulder, striking the sign and tree line.

Morris was brought to a hospital, where he later died, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 271 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the state Department of Public Safety.