Man hit by car in Springdale has died

SPRINGDALE -- The man who was hit by a vehicle on Thompson Street near Black Oak Avenue on June 2 has died, according to a release.

Matthew Pelter, 39, was on the inside lane of Thompson Street near Black Oak Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the release.

The driver was traveling north in the same lane when she hit Pelter with the driver's side front of the car, police said.

Police identified the driver as Rosa Rodriguez, 41. Rodriguez was cited for no driver's license. She submitted to a blood alcohol test that showed she wasn't intoxicated, according to the release.

Pelter was flown to a Springfield, Mo., hospital with multiple traumatic injuries, police said.