100 years ago

June 14, 1921

• On the ground that an important witness for the defense is absent from the state, not knowing that the Emanuel West case was set for trial yesterday, Judge Wade yesterday reset the case for July 10. The witness, George Jones, Black, was at his father's home in Menifee when he was subpoenaed for the first trial. According to Judge Wade a subpoena was sent there for him for the second trial and it was learned he was out of the state and had no knowledge that the case was set for trial yesterday.

50 years ago

June 14, 1971

• Attorneys for both sides in the North Little Rock School District desegregation case have received letters from Federal Judge J. Smith Henley saying that the School Board's proposed plan may be insufficient on the elementary level and suggesting that alternate plans be presented. Philip E. Kaplan, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the North Little Rock case, said the letter "called attention to the fact that 16 of the 20 elementary schools will remain racially identifiable." Under North Little Rock's proposed plan, four elementary schools would be paired, leaving 16 elementary schools untouched.

25 years ago

June 14, 1996

• A transition team of almost 100 volunteers has been assembled to visit state agencies and collect background information, Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday. Huckabee, the only statewide Republican officeholder, will become governor by July 15. He said he has been pressured by some Republicans to make wholesale changes in state government but he won't do so. "There is no agenda to go in and say on July 15 that heads will roll and blood will run to the curb," Huckabee said during a morning news conference in his Capitol office. "Are there people insisting I do that? Of course there are people out there insisting on that. Am I going to do it? Absolutely not because I think that is a terrible management process."

10 years ago

June 14, 2011

• A series of severe storms blew through eastern Arkansas on Monday, flipping tractor-trailer rigs, ripping off roofs and toppling trees. Two people were injured when a car and motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer that was blown across U.S. 412 east of Paragould, said Greene County Judge Andy Shipman. "It sounded like a motorcycle was going through the courthouse," Shipman said of the sudden storm that hit the area at about noon Monday.