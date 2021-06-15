Benafield, a force in politics, state, local government, dies

J.W. "Buddy" Benafield, the businessman who worked for governors of both parties and served as mayor of both England and Little Rock, died early Monday morning. He was 93.

The son of a sharecropper and deeply ambitious, Benafield worked his way up from the cotton fields of Lonoke County to becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college, his daughter Dawne Benafield Vandiver said.

From there, he went on to advise some of the most powerful men in state politics before serving multiple terms on the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

Born in Coy, Benafield, a tough-negotiating businessman who was always quick with a joke, began his rise in business by buying out his father's John Deere dealership, selling tractors as well owning farmland.

"He did not like that life, you know, and he always knew he wanted something better for himself," Benafield Vandiver said.

An outgoing man who "never met a stranger," Benafield sought out politics to fulfill his ambition but also to help those in need, his daughter said.

A political moderate who admired presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman, Benafield was elected mayor of England in 1967, helping bring a small hospital to the city.

Because of his connections, Benafield eventually became a key political adviser for candidates looking for votes in the Arkansas Delta, a region he knew well.

Benafield and his wife, Dena Benafield, would often host lunches for Arkansas politicians seeking advice, like former Govs. Dale Bumpers and Jim Guy Tucker, Benafield Vandiver said.

"The power kind of laid in the cities, so here was a young man from the country -- from England, Arkansas -- and that could talk to rural Arkansas and so he was a great person for people in the city to reach [out to]," Benafield Vandiver said.

Then a young prosecutor running for attorney general, Tucker grew close to Benafield, who became a friend and mentor. Tucker said the England mayor had a "pencil sharp mind" who "knew where the political influence was."

For Tucker, who spent much of his formative years outside Arkansas serving in the Vietnam War and attending Harvard College, Benafield was someone who could help key him in on the regional players and issues --particularly in the Delta.

"He knew the entire state, particularly the east and southeastern part of the state, but he knew it all," Tucker said.

"Because he was active in farming, he knew especially well the east and southeast part of the state."

Tucker appointed Benafield to the state Highway Commission in 1993 where he was reappointed to a 10-year term, serving until 2005.

The two were close friends, sharing a love for flying planes and duck hunting, outside of their common interest in politics.

"He tried to teach me how to drive a tractor; I didn't learn, " Tucker said.

It wasn't just Democrats, Benafield also worked for Republican Gov. Frank White.

While always a country boy at heart, Benafield eventually moved to a penthouse in Little Rock, where he was appointed to fill John Langston's seat on the city Board of Directors.

It was White, the Republican governor at the time, that suggested Benafield be appointed to fill Langston's seat.

In 1983, Benafield became mayor of Little Rock until 1984, returning to his regular spot on the board where he fought to balance the city's budget.

Benafield is survived by his widow Dena; his two daughters: Dawne Benafield Vandiver and Shannon Benafield Aston; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

For those he knew him, many remember his intelligence and sense of humor. In a 1987 interview with the Arkansas Democrat, Benafield said the best time of his life was "the present."

It was his love of people that help propel Benafield to success in business and politics, his daughter said.

"He was was a good listener," Dawne Benafield Vandiver said. "He was a good talker, but he was a good listener too."