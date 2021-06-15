Cedar Grove LB earns 3rd offer at Arkansas camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas became linebacker Everett Roussaw’s third scholarship offer after he impressed Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebackers coach Michael Scherer during Monday’s camp.

Roussaw, 6-2, 205 pounds, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, previously held offers from Mississippi State and Central Florida.

“I love Arkansas,” he said. “I feel like it’s a very welcoming environment and I love the coaches and how they’re very active in showing us the right way as well as telling us.”

He was one of 20-plus prospects from Cedar Grove who attended Arkansas’ camp, and it is no surprise why so many recruits from the school would visit Arkansas.

Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith coached Cedar Grove High School to Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018, and berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017.

“I really love coach,” Roussaw said of Smith. “He really paved the way for Cedar Grove kids from Georgia. I really love the coaching staff. They’re building something new and I feel like it’s something special, and I would love to be a part of it.”

Roussaw received several tips from Scherer.

“I love Coach Scherer,” he said. “He taught me something, like working on my hips and my leverage and staying low so I can break faster. I feel like I’ll be working on that every day in the backyard. I’ll go home and work on that, most definitely.”

Arkansas’ facilities and outdoor practice fields caught Roussaw’s eye.

“It’s beautiful out here in Arkansas,” he said.

Smith is widely respected in Georgia and at Cedar Grove.

“He’s made a pipeline from Cedar Grove all the way to Arkansas and I feel like he’s doing great things. He’s definitely someone to look up to,” Roussaw said.

He believes his teammate and Arkansas running back pledge Rashod Dubinion made the right move becoming a Razorback.

“That’s my buddy. I was just telling him, ‘Hey, I feel like you made the right decision by coming out here to Arkansas,’” Roussaw said.