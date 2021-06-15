Musselman, staff contact nation's elite 2023 prospects

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff didn’t waste time in reaching out to about 25 prospects in the 2023 class once the clock struck midnight in four different time zones.

June 15 is the first day college coaches can make direct contact with prospects in the 2023 class.

ESPN 5-star small forward Taylor Bo Bowen, 6-8, 195, of Newport (R.I.) St George’s, said the Razorbacks reached out to him. He’s also rated the No. 5 player nationally at his position.

Arkansas director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta made contact.

Center Gus Yalden, 6-8, 240, of IMG Academy in Florida, said he was contacted by Musselman.

Arkansas also reached out to 2023 guards Ryan Forrest (6-3, 195) and Jayden Forrest (6-0, 185) of Marion.

Guard Bryson Warren, 6-2, 160, of Link Year Academy in Branson, Mo., heard from the Razorbacks, Tennessee, George Washington, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and other programs. ESPN rates him the No. 10 point guard in the nation.

Arkansas, St John’s, Tennessee, Kansas State, Gonzaga, Baylor, Ole Miss, George Washington, Memphis and Coastal Carolina contacted 2023 point guard Layden Blocker, 6-2, 168, of Sunrise Christian in Kansas. He played his sophomore season at Little Rock Christian.

Four-star shooting guard Stephon Castle, 6-5, 180, of Covington, Ga., said Ruta reached out to him.

Stockrisers reported the Razorbacks contacted shooting guard Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-5, 180, of McKinney, Texas; forward Kaleb Glenn, 6-6, 200, of Louisville (Ky.) Male; and ESPN 5-star shooting guard Rob Dillingham, 6-1, 160, of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy.

Power forward Justin McBride, 6-6, 205, of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, said the Razorbacks reached out to him.

Arkansas also reached out to 4-star point guard Isaiah Collier of Marietta, (Ga.) Wheeler, and small forward Nate Sasser of West Palm Beach, Fla.

According to a source, the Razorbacks were also expected to reached out to ESPN 5-star center Baye Fall of Denver Lutheran; forward Brady Dunlap of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake; ESPN 5-star and No. 1 center Jalen Lewis of Oakland (Calif.) Bishop O’Dowd; ESPN 5-star power forward Omaha Billew of Waukee, Iowa; and ESPN 5-star power forward Ron Holland of Duncanville, Texas.