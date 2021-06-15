Permits available for public-land deer hunts

On many of the most popular areas,Hunters interested in pursuing white-tailed deer on some of Arkansas' most popular public deer hunting areas may apply through the Game and Fish licensing system at www.agfc.com.

Deer hunting on some wildlife management areas is managed through a drawn permit system to avoid overcrowding. Game and Fish conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and high-quality hunting experiences on many of the most popular areas.

Permit applications are $5 per application type. If successful, applicants receive their permit without additional fees. Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt -- youth hunt, archery, muzzle-loader and modern gun. Mobility-impaired individuals also may apply for special mobility-impaired hunts through the permit system.

Hunters must be at least 6 years old by the beginning of the hunt. Hunters eligible for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins. To apply for a youth hunt, the youth hunter must be logged in under his or her own customer identification in the licensing system.

Hunters applying for regular modern gun and muzzle-loader hunts may do so as individuals or they may apply as a group of up to four, thanks to the Game and Fish party hunt system. The party leader applies as though he or she were applying as an individual. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email.

They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply, and respond "yes" when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment. Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.