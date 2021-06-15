Police: Man, woman killed in separate Arkansas crashes

A 53-year-old Harrison man was killed in a Boone County crash Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Dave Redmon was driving a 2000 Hyundai Elantra north on the U.S. Highway 65 bypass at a high rate of speed around 3:39 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from Harrison police.

The car hit the curb and lost control, causing the vehicle to go into a skid and turn 180 degrees into oncoming traffic, the report states.

A 2020 Jeep Gladiator was traveling south when the Elantra lost control and struck the front bumper of the Jeep with its passenger side, police said.

Redmon was killed as a result of the crash, the report states. The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old woman from Mountain Home and the passenger, a 25-year-old man also from Mountain Home were injured in the crash, police said.

In a separate incident, a Springdale woman was killed in a Benton County crash Monday night, troopers said.

A Springdale man was driving a 2005 Mazda 6 west on Arkansas 72 around 9:35 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle crossed the highway and ran off the road to the left and hit a fence, striking a culvert, which caused the vehicle to go airborne, troopers said. Impact with the ground caused the car to spin and roll clockwise, before coming to a rest in a ditch, the report states.

Cheryl Vicnair, 41, died as a result of the crash, troopers said. The driver, and another passenger, a 40-year-old man, also from Springdale were injured, the report states.

Conditions at the time of both crashes were described by authorities as clear and dry.

At least 274 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.