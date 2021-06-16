Benton County's Quorum Court votes against provision of vaccine incentives

BENTONVILLE-- Residents and several court members advocated against providing vaccination incentives for employees at the Benton County Quorum Court session Tuesday, and the court voted unanimously to deny the vaccination incentive plan.

The vaccination incentive would allocate $100 through payroll to county employees who choose to get vaccinated. The reasons to do so include creating a safer work environment for employees, providing safe facilities for the public and staying consistent with Arkansas, County Judge Barry Moehring said.

The idea is to encourage people to become vaccinated and to reward those who have, Moehring said. However, Moehring recognizes and respects people have different points of views about the incentive plan, he said.

Jamie George of Centerton said he's against providing a vaccination incentive. George thinks it poses privacy risks and doesn't want it to affect people's employment.

"If (people) want to take the vaccine, they are going to take it on their own," George said. "I don't believe in enticing (people) to come and do it."

Michael Comet of Centerton said getting the vaccine is a personal choice and advocated against all incentives tied to it. No matter how the incentive process is done, it will discriminate against someone, he said.

Both Comet and George suggested not accepting the covid-19 relief money from the federal government, but if choosing to keep the money, Comet said he thinks it should be used for other initiatives. Moehring said while he may disagree with the bill at the federal level, he thinks there is an obligation to take the money as the county will be paying for it through taxes and debt. The money will not affect the county's general fund.

One of the primary uses listed for the American Rescue Plan Act money is vaccinations, Moehring said.

"This is one very, very small slice of the pie to use towards vaccinations," Moehring said. "There may be others, but frankly this is an entirely appropriate and prescribed use of those dollars."

Justice of the Peace Mike McKenzie said he would like to have a great way to incentivize people that doesn't have drawbacks. The only comments he has received from the public have been against approving the appropriation. While trying to do the right thing, passing the incentive plan causes issues for some people, such as having a record of who has been vaccinated, he said.

Justice of the Peace Tom Allen said he respects that many people have legitimate concerns for not getting the vaccine. He thinks county officials should continue to educate people and let them decide whether or not they will get the vaccine on their own.