Bentonville construction site accident sends one to hospital

BENTONVILLE -- One person was taken to the hospital after an accident at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon.

Debbie Griffin, a city spokeswoman, said firefighters responded to a call concerning an accident at The Ledger at 240 S. Main St.

Firefighters were seen using an engine ladder to remove someone from the second story. The person was put in an ambulance and taken to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville.

The 230,000-square-foot building was designed in collaboration with Marlon Blackwell Architects and architects Christian Callaghan and Haruka Horiuchi. The six-floor building will feature a switchback ramp route for cyclists to access each floor and offer flexible work spaces for the community.

No other information was available by press time.