Crystal Bridges announces 2022 temporary exhibition schedule, return of North Forest Lights

BENTONVILLE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced Wednesday the temporary exhibition schedule for 2022.

The lineup includes the museum's first fashion exhibition, its first architecture exhibition, and an immersive exhibition experience organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse is the first new exhibition of 2022 and will be on display March 12 to July 25, 2022. The exhibit explores the relationship between music and visual art in Black southern expression from 1920-2020.

The Dirty South examines the influences of the African American South on the history of American art through works of sculpture, paintings, works on paper, assemblage, textiles and music, as well as ephemera from music culture, including instruments, music videos, costumes, lyrics and personal effects.

The exhibition is currently on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and will travel to a second venue before arriving at Crystal Bridges.

Opening Sept. 10, 2022, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour is Crystal Bridges' first exhibition dedicated to fashion and the first to present American fashion as a powerful emblem of global visual culture.

The exhibition conveys uniquely American expressions of innovation. It also emphasizes the work of designers who immigrated to America, Native American and Black designers, as well as iconic fashion brands and their impact on visual culture in every decade.

To underscore the influence of media, Fashioning America includes a dynamic interaction between video, imagery and approximately 90 garments and accessories selected from across two centuries of fashion.

The exhibition is organized by Crystal Bridges and curated by guest curator Michelle Tolini Finamore, PhD, a leading fashion curator and historian. After its run in Bentonville, the exhibition will travel to two additional venues.

The final temporary exhibition on Crystal Bridges' 2022 schedule is Architecture at Home. From May 7 to Nov. 7, 2022, the museum's first architecture exhibition brings together five prototypes for homes to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing.

Through research, interviews and innovative thinking, five architecture firms based across the Americas designed and fabricated 500 square-foot prototypes for a contemporary house to be displayed in the exhibition.

Architecture at Home will be exhibited along the Orchard Trail on the museum's grounds and visitors will be able to enter and explore the immersive, domestic prototypes.

The five architecture firms participating in the exhibition are Studio SUMO, LEVENBETTS, MUTUO, PPAA (Perez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados), and studio:indigenous. Each of the firms surveyed the needs, challenges and opportunities of the Northwest Arkansas community to develop their prototypes.

The exhibition is part of the museum's efforts to participate in a larger, active and ongoing conversation around the concept of home and the complex and unequal realities of housing.

Architecture at Home is organized by Crystal Bridges and curated by Dylan Turk, special projects editor, architecture and design. The exhibition may travel to two additional venues after its debut run.

Crystal Bridges also announced this morning the immersive light and sound installation series, North Forest Lights, will return to the museum Sept. 1 and be on display through Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale later this summer.

Info: 418-5700, crystalbridges.org