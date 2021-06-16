Employers clamor for more aid after U.K. delays easing of virus rules

LONDON -- The British government Tuesday fended off calls to provide more financial support to businesses and workers suffering from its decision to delay lifting coronavirus restrictions until July 19.

Although many restrictions were eased in recent weeks, a number of businesses, particularly in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have remained shuttered because it was not financially viable to reopen.

After months of planning, those businesses had been preparing to reopen Monday, the day the government had earmarked for the possible lifting of restrictions on social contact. But a recent spike in new infections as a result of the more contagious delta variant upended that plan and has fueled concerns that the restrictions may persist beyond July 19.

Scientists advising the government reckon that the delta variant, which was first found in India, is between 40% and 80% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain in the U.K.

The alpha variant first found in Britain was largely behind a winter surge that left the country with Europe's highest virus-related death toll, at nearly 128,000.

"Now is the time to ease off the accelerator, because by being cautious now we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more people," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday when announcing the delay.

After the announcement, unions joined business leaders to urge the Conservative party government to compensate those affected by the delay, warning that it may tip many companies over the edge and lead to a sharp rise in unemployment, which stood at 4.7% in April.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said the government should delay asking businesses to contribute to the salary support program it has operated since March 2020 and should retain the program for as long as it's needed.

Under the Job Retention Scheme, the government has been paying 80% of the salaries of those unable to work because of the restrictions. But beginning in July, that support goes down to 70%, with firms contributing 10%. The program becomes less generous through the summer before it expires at the end of September.

"We can't afford for more companies to go to the wall, taking good jobs with them," O'Grady said.

In addition, the Confederation of British Industry urged the government to hold back on the planned tapering of tax relief for businesses and extend the commercial rent moratorium for the sectors most affected.

"We must acknowledge the pain felt by businesses in hospitality, leisure and live events," said Tony Danker, the group's director-general.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, a close Johnson ally, said the support programs were created knowing that there could be delays in getting out of lockdown. But he said he was "pretty confident" there wouldn't be another delay in lifting restrictions.

"It would require an unprecedented and remarkable alteration in the progress of the disease," he told Sky News.

Johnson said health officials would use the reopening delay to drive up immunity levels, limiting the spread of the delta variant when restrictions are fully lifted.

The plan is that two-thirds of the U.K.'s adult population, including everyone over 50, will have been offered two vaccine shots by July 19. In a further development Tuesday, the National Health Service said the rollout, which has been primarily based on age, will be accelerated so every adult should be able to book a first dose by the end of this week.

As of Tuesday, about 62% of the British population had received one vaccine shot, while about 45% was fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the British government reported 7,673 newly confirmed cases of covid-19, one of the highest daily numbers since the end of February.

The delta variant accounted for about 90% of all new infections.

People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A man wears a mask reading 'End the lockdown' outside the Palace of Westminster, to protest against the delay of the planned relaxation of lockdown measures, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP)

People walk in Piccadilly Circus, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP)

People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to 10 Downing Street after his press conference, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)