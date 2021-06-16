Texas safety leaves Fayetteville high on Arkansas

Rising sophomore safety Maurice Williams liked Arkansas before his Wednesday visit to Fayetteville, but after working with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and seeing the facilities, his fondness for the Razorbacks has grown.

“Arkansas is most definitely at the top of the list right now,” Williams said. “It’s amazing, to be honest. I’m loving it. It’s truly amazing. Everybody is so nice. It’s amazing.”

Williams, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Baylor, Houston and Texas-San Antonio. He received his offer from the Razorbacks on May 10.

He picked up a few tips from Carter while participating in morning camp.

“It was amazing,” Williams said. “I learned a lot. Coach Sam, he actually broke it down and taught everybody a lot. I feel like everybody got something from this camp and got way better – 10 times better.

“He was helping me learn how to get out of my breaks better and drop my hips and really open up and use my body, my upper body. Coach was telling me I have to use my upper body more.”

Williams has known Arkansas redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby for several years.

“He’s saying it’s work, to be honest,” Williams said. “To come here, it’s work, but it’s fun. Everybody is cool. All the people, all the kids, students, teachers, coaches, strength coaches, everybody he says treats you amazing. It’s great.”

When asked about Carter, Williams threw out a big smile.

“Coach Carter, I love Coach Carter, man,” he said. “He’s like a big brother to me, to be honest. He makes you feel like you’re at home, makes you feel comfortable. He makes you feel that you can be yourself and open up. I love Coach Carter.”

Williams, who was accompanied by his father and cousin, visited Ole Miss, where he earned his offer, and Alabama and TCU prior to making his way to Fayetteville. He plans to visit Baylor on Thursday then go to Texas and Texas A&M next week.