Art, live music, downtown celebrations: Monthly events get Central Arkansans out of the house

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The slate of events happening in Central Arkansas changes constantly, but there are a handful of regular monthly events put on by cities and neighborhoods everyone can count on. Here are just a few.

Little Rock Second Friday Art Night

Local art, culture and history organizations such as Galleries at Library Square or the Historic Arkansas Museum come together the second Friday of the month for this after-hours event in Little Rock.

Visitors can walk or drive between host locations, which allow visitors in for free and often serve food and drink.

http://2ndfridayartnight.org/

Hot Springs Gallery Walk

For more than 30 years, Hot Springs has been host to a monthly gallery walk the first Friday of each month. Strollers can visit multiple exhibits in the city, some of which often offer live music, food or drink.

https://hotspringsarts.org/hs-virtual-gallery-walk-for-june/

Benton Third Thursday

Downtown Benton offers music, shopping, food, drink and other entertainment on the third Thursday of the month.

For June, the event will include a farmers market, beer garden, baggo tournament and more.

https://www.facebook.com/thirdthursdaydowntownbenton/

Hillcrest First Thursday

On the First Thursday of the month, Hillcrest’s restaurants and businesses open their doors for visitors, many offering special deals and discounts. Live music is a staple of the event.

https://www.facebook.com/live.shop.dine.hillcrest/