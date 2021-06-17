Benefits With Friends: Museum unravels lovers' triangle

Double-jeopardy won't apply when Julia Bourland goes on "trial" again as the Fort Smith Museum of History plays host to "The Trial of Julia Bourland for the Murder of Maud Allen" on June 19. Guests will have the opportunity to serve as jurors for the trial, which was originally held in 1897.

According to a news release: "The trial of Julia Bourland for the murder of her husband's mistress, Maud Allen, was one for the books. Pulled from the headlines of the day, the courtroom drama will be re-created (at the museum.) Local reenactors will bring the story to life, and you will hear the testimony presented in Judge Bryan's court, and decide for yourself if Julia Bourland was justified when she put two bullets into young Maud."

Proceeds benefit the Fort Smith Museum of History. Admission is $25 per person, and seating is limited. Organizers say the event is not considered suitable for anyone under 18 years old, and applicable Covid restrictions will be followed.

"The Fort Smith Museum of History was founded in 1910 as a private, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization," says Caroline Speir, executive director. "[And] 110 years later, we still are. We are the oldest functioning museum in the state, located right here in Fort Smith, with a mission of collecting, sharing and preserving the history of Fort Smith and the region.

"Through education, exhibitions, programs and outreach, we educate the region on the history of the area. We serve five counties, Sebastian, Crawford and Franklin counties in Arkansas, and Sequoyah and Leflore counties in Oklahoma. As we recover from the financial impact of covid-19, we look forward to the continuing exchange of the history of Fort Smith and the region with our visitors through education, exhibitions and programs, both virtual, online, in person and through YouTube and social media, and we are excited to continue to share, collect and preserve our regional artifacts."

For trial tickets, go to fortsmithmuseum.org under "Events" or call the Museum at (479) 783-7841. Email info@fortsmithmuseum.com for more information.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com