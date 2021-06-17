• John Malone, a Colorado cable television executive, and his wife, Leslie, are donating $25 million to a capital campaign for Maine Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, after she received cardiac care at the facility.

• Steven Wuthrich, an assistant attorney general in Utah, who said he was angry about being awakened from a nap, has apologized for sending an expletive-laden email to an LGBT politician who was campaigning to be the first Asian-American person elected to the Salt Lake City Council.

• Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House speaker, signed and sent to President Joe Biden a bill that would designate as a national memorial the site of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where the deadliest attack on the LGBT community in American history was carried out.

• Rich Drolet, superintendent of schools in Seekonk, Mass., said in a letter to parents that some eighth-grade students drew "anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature, in multiple yearbooks during the school's annual yearbook signing event."

• Daniel Franklin, 62, of rural Joplin, Mo., was sentenced to 628 years in prison for 10 felony convictions of child sex abuse involving three girls between 2015 and 2017.

• Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police serving a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Ky., last year, said the city's healing process has been hurt after a new mural of her daughter was vandalized by two people on a motorbike.

• Lee Graf, police chief in Springfield, Ohio, said an officer responding to reports of gunfire was searching for an address when the officer's vehicle struck a wounded man lying in the street, adding that the man died and the exact cause of death is unknown.

• Jill Craft, an attorney representing descendants of former Louisiana State University President Troy H. Middleton, said a lawsuit seeking the return of historical papers and memorabilia was not filed to punish the board of supervisors for its decision last year to remove Middleton's name from the main library on the Baton Rouge campus over his racial segregation beliefs.

• Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's prime minister, will abide by a directive to use the legal spelling of his name, Mahiaddin Yasin, on all formal documents after a court quashed a detention order that was signed using the unofficial spelling.