Shot by girlfriend’s cousin, North Little Rock man tells police

A North Little Rock man said he was shot by his girlfriend’s cousin while trying to recover a ring Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to 2222 Crestwood Lane just before 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting, according to a North Little Rock police report.

The victim, a 40-year-old North Little Rock man, reportedly asked his girlfriend to return the ring during an argument, the report states. The woman’s cousin, 32-year-old Britney Johnson, had pulled up at the time of the argument, and she threw the ring into Johnson’s car, according to the report.

The man said that, as he went to get the ring from the car, Johnson pulled out a small pistol and shot him in the leg. He got back into his car and chased after them, the report states, at which point he told officers he believes he passed out and struck a tree.

Police said the victim was transported by MEMS to Baptist Health Medical Center.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.