The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 17, 2021

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-20-536. Arkansas Department of Education; Johnny Key, in His Official Capacity as Arkansas Commissioner of Education; and Diane Zook, Susan Chambers, Charisse Dean, R. Brett Williamson, O. Fitzgerald Hill, Ouida Newton, Sarah Moore, and Kathy McFetridge, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Arkansas State Board of Education v. Amber Booth McCoy; Don Booth; Katherine Lu; Eugene Lu; and Skye Adams, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part; and remanded. Baker, Womack, and Webb, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-20-725. Corelanius Phillips v. Andrea Culpepper, Warden, Cummins Unit, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-20-492. Samantha Edwards, Individually and as Special Administratrix of the Estate of William Bobby Wray Edwards, Deceased, and Arleigh Grayce Edwards, Deceased; and as Parent and Next Friend for Peyton Hale, a Minor v. Eric James Cornell Thomas and McElroy Truck Lines, Inc., an Original Action. Certified question answered. Wood, Womack, and Webb, JJ., and Special Justice Mark Wankum concur. Womack and Webb, JJ., and Special Justice Mark Wankum, concur in part and dissent in part. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

CV-20-698. Anthony L. Johnson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs.

CV-21-135. Matthew Burnside v. Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, an Original Action. Petitioner's pro se petition to proceed in forma pauperis. Petition denied. Womack, J., concurs in part and dissents in part.