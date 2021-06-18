City offices to close for Juneteenth

In honor of the Juneteenth holiday, the Pine Bluff City Hall and city departments will be closed today and the Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Monday, according to spokesmen.

Juneteenth is celebrated June 19. President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth commemorates the day that Major General Gordon Granger announced the liberation of the nation’s last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. June 18 will be a day to observe and reflect upon this historic occasion,” according to a city spokesman.

Virtual meeting set to aid caregivers

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Monday on Zoom.

The topic will be How to M.O.V.E. toward Emotional Wellness. The speaker will be Nicole Bates, an advanced-practice nurse with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Centers on Aging & Caregiving, according to a news release.The community is invited to attend.

The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhh-VkVua0ZXZz09. Participants should use meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and passcode: 6300. One tap mobile for iPhone users can use +13017158592,,92467500571# or call (346) 248-7799.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Senior-citizen centers offer lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior-citizen centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available next week: Monday — BBQ on bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot applesauce and milk.

Tuesday — Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad, lite Italian dressing, apricots and milk.

Wednesday —Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, pears and milk.

Thursday — Chopped hamburger with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, oranges and milk.

Friday — Cheesy salsa chicken, corn, broccoli, sugar cookie and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizen Center, (870) 543-6323.

Star City student earns college honor

Madalyn Brown of Star City made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Brown was among more than 5,000 students named to the list, according to a news release. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4-point scale.

Stuttgart student named to dean’s list

Mississippi College in Clinton named Margaret Armstrong of Stuttgart to the spring 2021 dean’s list, according to a news release. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4-point system.