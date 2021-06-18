Officer in Harrison shoots, kills man

A Harrison police officer fatally shot a 40-year-old man Wednesday, according to Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

Officers from his department and the Boone County sheriffs office went to an address on North Spring Road to arrest David Aaron King on an Arkansas Parole Board felony warrant for the original charges of kidnapping, theft of property and failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the department Thursday afternoon.

"Upon making contact, the subject brandished a weapon and was shot by one of the officers," according to an earlier news release.

King, who had a last known address in Pine Bluff, died at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police.

Graddy said the name of the officer who shot King isn't being released at this time.