Vegas athlete glad to be back home in Arkansas

Jeremiah Hughes, a receiver and defensive back from Las Vegas, arrived back in his home state to work out at Arkansas’ camp on Friday.

He left feeling good.

Hughes, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Bishop Gorman High School, is a 2023 prospect with scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, North Texas and Alabama A&M.

He was born in Pine Bluff and has numerous family members in the state who root for the Razorbacks.

“I love the facility. It looks great,” Hughes said. “I like it out here. I like the weather. It felt way better than Vegas, for sure. I love it.”

As a ninth grader while playing on the junior varsity, he was his team's freshman offensive MVP. He scored 5 touchdowns on punt returns, and 5 touchdowns in 10 receptions.

He also recorded 13 tackles and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Nevada high schools didn’t play football in the fall or spring because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Hughes enjoyed working with Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

“They’re great dudes,” Hughes said. “I like the way their coaching style is. They’re really into it and like talking to us, correcting what we got and don’t got, our mistakes and all that.”

He has a previous relationship with Arkansas defensive graduate assistant Kresean Reed. Hughes is hoping to earn an offer from the Hogs.

“I like Arkansas. I definitely have this in my top schools,” he said. “I like it out here. I like the city, Fayetteville, and I’m around here.”

Hughes, who ran the 200 meters in 22.7 seconds this spring, is looking forward to getting back on he field with his high school teammates.

“Our team is going to go undefeated and hopefully we get a chance to compete for a national championship, win state again,” Hughes said. “Because we’ve got a great team coming up at Gorman.”