Calendar 6-19-21

Saturday, June 19

Ribbon cutting set for Streetscape

The city of Pine Bluff will host a ribbon cutting for the Pine Bluff Downtown Streetscape at 10 a.m. today in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The ceremony is part of the city's overall 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The ribbon cutting will mark the official completion of the streetscape project, which has resulted in expanded sidewalks, new landscaping, light fixtures, and improved streets in the area. New benches and trash receptacles have also been installed, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Juneteenth events announced

Saturday, the city of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event is free to attend and will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food and activities for children and teens. (Correction -- Wil Jenkins' block party is not taking place as previously mentioned, according to an update from Go Forward Pine Bluff.) Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383. Also Saturday, Go Forward Pine Bluff will present Forward Fest Juneteenth edition at the amphitheater at Pine Bluff Regional Park. Bring your own lawn chairs. No backpacks or coolers for this event, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free and the gates open at noon. Various entertainers will perform beginning at 2 p.m. Details: ForwardfestPineBluff.com.

MLK Commission hosts Juneteenth event at Dumas

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will present a free Juneteenth celebration from 1-5 p.m. today at Dumas High School, 709 Dan Gill Drive. The 2021 Juneteenth Nonviolence Youth Summit Delta Financial Literacy Program is open to the public. The celebration will include live music, a comedy showcase, a kids zone, food trucks, Juneteenth Car Show and Shine, arts and crafts show, a free covid-19 vaccination clinic, free school supplies and voter registration and Southeast Arkansas' first Victory Over Violence Peace and Unity March that begins at 12:30 p.m. The keynote speakers will be Selwyn Jones, uncle of the late George Floyd, and Tawanna Gordon, cousin of the late Breonna Taylor, according to a news release.

First Trinity holds pastor's installation

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will host the official installation service of its pastor, Aaron Withers of Sherwood, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Withers was appointed pastor of First Trinity in January 2020. Due to the pandemic, the installation service scheduled for April 2020 was postponed. The church requires reservations to ensure the safety of participants, a spokesman said. Reservations can be made by calling (870) 534-2873. Online viewing will also be available via the First Trinity Facebook.

Merrill All School Reunion underway

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will continue. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the reunion picnic, business meeting and Merrill Museum update will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: Rosie Pettigrew, (404) 245-5436.

Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival underway

The Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival will continue. At 11 a.m. Saturday, one of the largest parades in the state will roll down 4th Street to wind its way through throngs of spectators ending up downtown at the Cotton Belt Railroad depot.

Through Saturday, June 19

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students in the International Paper Gallery in ASC's main building. On display through today, this exhibition consists of two-dimensional work in various mediums, according to a news release. The display can be seen at the center or online at at www.asc701.org/2021-annual-pine-bluff-high-school.

Sunday, June 20

Kings Highway observes Father's Day

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its annual Fathers Day Program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20. The Tribute to Fathers will be delivered by Austin Anderson of Kings Highway.

Monday, June 21

County office closed for Juneteenth

The Jefferson County Courthouse is closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, according to a spokesman at the county judge's office. The June 19 federal holiday was approved June 17.

House of Bread to give away food inside church

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will now give out food at the church instead of the drive-thru session, according to a news release. The pantry will be open Monday, June 21, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be given and everyone must bring proof of address. Everyone will have to stand in line (six feet apart) on the side of the building and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter the pantry. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for noon Monday, June 21, at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, A&P financials, CACC (Civic Auditorium Complex Commission) financials and online payment fees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Area Agency slates caregivers Zoom meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group virtual meeting on Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21. The topic will be How to M.O.V.E. toward Emotional Wellness. The speaker will be Nicole Bates, an advanced practice nurse with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Centers on Aging & Caregiving, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend. The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. Participants should use meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and passcode: 6300. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Wednesday, June 23

A&P Commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 24

Virtual claims clinics for veterans set June 24

The Little Rock VA Regional Office's next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 24. To schedule a timeslot, veterans are asked to call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through June 23, according to a news release. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties. For more information about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000. Details: VA Regional Offices, (501) 370-3829.

Beginning Thursday, June 24

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes open

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view from June 24 through Aug. 14, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Thursday, June 25

Chamber seeks business awards nominations

June 25 is the deadline for Chamber members to nominate someone for the Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit Business of the Year, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Winners will be announced at the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. To submit a candidate and organization for nomination, participants should complete the forms and return them to the Chamber by fax, email or mail by June 25. Criteria is listed on the forms. The expo will be held Aug. 19 from 9-10 a.m. (VIP hour) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Business Expo Breakfast tickets are $20 per person or $250 for a table for eight people. Details: Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, June 26

Pleasant View Singles Ministry sets fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries Church Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser June 26 from 7-11 a.m. on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

Prayer Garden plans young ladies conference

Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26. The session is for 12-18 year olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Lunch will be provided. The event will be a conference of awareness and self love. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, however participants are asked to RSVP by June 15 to (870) 717-9042, or (870) 329-1113.

Through Saturday, June 26

Small Works on Paper open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council's touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St, the Arts & Science Center's new community art and event space. Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper. The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through June 26.

Sunday, June 27

First Missionary honors pastor, wife

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Charles S. Boyd Sr. and Elfreda Boyd, on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27. The Zoom meeting ID is 814-252-340 with password 869952. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. First Missionary will also honor Mrs. Boyd from 10-11 a.m. June 26. During her program, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles due to covid-19 precautions and instructions will be given.