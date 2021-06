CORNING — Authorities say a church bus collided with another vehicle on a highway in northeast Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, injuring at least 11 people.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told Jonesboro-based television station KAIT that at least some of the injuries were serious.

He said the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday along U.S. 67 north of Corning near Arkansas 328.

Corning is near Arkansas’ border with Missouri and about 30 miles north of Paragould.