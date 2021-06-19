Gomes' single lifts Nationals to victory over Mets

WASHINGTON -- Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets in a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk on a close 3-2 pitch and moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman's single to right. Gomes then singled to left to beat Edwin Diaz (1-2).

"Diaz came in and I thought he got squeezed on that 3-2 pitch, right?" Mets Manager Luis Rojas said. "Men on first, defensive alignment is changing. Positioning changing, single and first and third. Now you have a different scenario."

Brad Hand (4-2) pitched the ninth to close out Washington's gem. The Nationals have won a season-high five consecutive games.

"Right now, we're playing good baseball," Gomes said. "So the vibe is awesome."

Fedde pitched 7 innings, allowing 2 hits and 4 walks while striking out 6. His last out was Tomas Nido's grounder to third, and Fedde yelled and flexed his arms on his way off the field. He later watched Gomes' game-winner from the back.

"I was in the training room screaming like a little kid," Fedde said.

The right-hander's scoreless streak is the longest on the team this season, one inning more than ace Max Scherzer's earlier run. Fedde began the run May 11, and it spans nearly a month-long stint on the covid-19 injured list that ended last Saturday.

Fedde's ERA is down to 3.33. He has been crucial for the Nationals since Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 10-day injured list June 2. Friday night was his second start of seven shutout innings among his last three times on the mound.

Joey Lucchesi countered with 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5. Three Mets relievers followed with 2 2/3 scoreless before Díaz struggled in the ninth.

BRAVES 9, CARDINALS 1 Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martinez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings and Atlanta beat St. Louis for the second night in a row. Martinez (3-8) lost his fourth decision in a row, giving up 8 runs, 8 hits and 4 walks.

MARLINS 10, CUBS 2 Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and Miami snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs. Jon Berti added a three-run home run on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins dealt the Cubs their fourth loss in five games. Cubs starter Zach Davies (4-4) gave up a career-high eight runs after not allowing any in his previous two starts.

ROCKIES 6, BREWERS 5 (10) C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and Colorado beat Milwaukee to extend its winning streak to a season-high five games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, WHITE SOX 1 Yordan Alvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting Houston to a win over the Chicago White Sox. The game was tied at 1-1 when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet (2-3) with one out in the ninth. Alvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth consecutive victory.

ATHLETICS 5, YANKEES 3 James Kaprielian made it to the Bronx six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings as Oakland won its seventh consecutive game. Tony Kemp hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Matt Olson hit his 19th home run in the first and Mark Canha added an RBI single in the third.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 1 Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help Baltimore snap an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto, which lost its fifth in a row.

TWINS 7, RANGERS 5 (10) Luis Arraez hit an RBI triple to start the Minnesota 10th inning and the Twins then drew two bases-loaded walks to beat Texas in the opener of a three-game series matching last-place teams.

ROYALS 5, RED SOX 3 Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464-foot three-run home run, Salvador Perez added his 18th home run this season, and Kansas City beat Boston for its second win in its last 13 games.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 11, INDIANS 10 Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run in a five-run first inning and Pittsburgh nearly squandered a 10-run lead before hanging on to beat Cleveland and snapping a 10-game losing streak. Ke'Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 1, NY Mets 0

Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5 (10)

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

LA Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 5, NY Yankees 3

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5 (10)

Detroit at LA Angels, (n)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10