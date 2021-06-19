Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• Shannon Cloud, 26, of 276 W. Yoes Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Cloud was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jason Gremard, 45, of 2444 Jeremiah Place was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, terroristic act and terroristic threatening. Gremard was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Walker Boone, 36, of 2113 N. Shiloh Drive was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Boone was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Michael Gutierrez, 36, of 2200 E. Mountain Road was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Gutierrez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Kathy Cantu, 35, of 2200 E. Mountain Road was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Cantu was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Ryan Martinez, 41, of 28 Briar Meadow St. in Farmington was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Martinez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Chrystal Hare, 33, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. Hare was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Avi Shapira, 20, of 10709 Columbia Drive in Frisco, Texas, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Shapira was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.