Principal among 5 dead in collision

Five Arkansans, including the Greenwood High School principal and his son, died Friday morning in a two-car accident in eastern Oklahoma.

Charles Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith was driving northbound at 11:17 a.m. in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, when his vehicle went left of center and struck head-on a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse in the southbound lane of a state highway, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

An unidentified 15-year-old girl and Jill Drushal, 53, were also in the Jeep during the collision.

Aaron Gamble, 42, of Greenwood, was a passenger in the Traverse being driven by a 15-year-old boy, the agency disclosed.

The Greenwood School District identified the boy as Gamble's son, Landry. Gamble was recently named principal of Greenwood High School.

The accident happened on Oklahoma 112, about 2 miles south of the town of Cameron in LeFlore County at 11:17 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.