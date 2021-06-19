UAPB alum in new job in D.C.

Laurence J. Wilson has been appointed to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services position.

A 2010 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Wilson has been named advance representative for the White House Office of the Secretary.

Wilson is among several new appointees serving the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, according to a news release.

"I'm grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for this wonderful opportunity," Wilson said in a news release. "The position will have me handling all the events, movements and logistics for the Secretary across the world as it relates to all health matters, which is what the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is tasked with."

Since beginning his appointment, Wilson has visited and supported emergency intake sites which house the unaccompanied children from the border and vaccinations sites, according to the release.

"He joins other officials throughout the agency, whose expertise is critical for tackling the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, implementing the American Rescue Plan, and ensuring Americans have access to quality and affordable health care," according to the release.

Wilson will also help conduct events for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

"Attending UAPB allowed me to never accept no and always go after your dreams no matter the setbacks," Wilson said. "My time at UAPB has taught me what it means to work hard, persevere and show your pride by reaching back and lifting others up."

Previously, he served as the director of advance for the successful campaign of Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia. He also was a national advance associate for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign and worked for then-President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.