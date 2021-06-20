Bankruptcy Watch

BENTON LaKendra L. Kertis, 1004 English Oak Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sara E. Elliott, 302 Carter, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
Walter S. and Barbara G. Berry (aka Scott Berry), 1606 Sherris Lane, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK David Dewayne Porterfield, P.O. Box 51, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Carolyn R. Stringfellow, 3633 Independence Drive, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Keith Phillips, 2215 Richland Park Drive, June 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
CABOT Betty Jean Bostic, 1132 Hampton Place, June 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Charles Steven Lents, 40 Glen Eagle Drive, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
John Thomas Cooke, 1509 Callaway Court, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Karen Lee Goodspeed (dba Kitty Lee Hair; aka Karen Ann Shapiro, Karen Ann Roberts, Karen Ann Lee), 1161 Cottonwood Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Chaddrick and LaToya Woods (aka LaToya D. Hardison), 955 Brownstone Drive, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
DIERKS Sarah Anne Frachiseur, 141 Manasco Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Shyna Mills, 401 W. 24th, June 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
William M. Poole, 2476 W. Mary Drive, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
FLIPPIN Katisha Rains, 401 N. Eighth St., Apt. 12, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Terry Marie Owens (aka Terry R. Owens), 408 N. Russell St., Apt. 4D, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Arlyn C. and Jeffrey S. Bates, 4600 Kinkead Ave., June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Yvette Dawn Montgomery, 3401 S. 98th St., June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Don A. and Crystal D. King (aka Don Allen King, Marvin Allen Donald King), 12638 Oak Knoll Circle, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Rebecca Krisell (aka Becky Krisell, Becky Hopper, Rebecca Hopper), P.O. Box 533, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Stephanie Johanna Pike (fka Stephanie Johanna McMullen), 1732 W. Center, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Thomas Michael and Dawn Lee Bly, 805 N. Berry St., June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Edna Mae Henslee, 310 County Road, No. 90, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Melissa G. Hill (fka Melissa Hill-Harrison), 5413 Woodson Lateral Road, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
HINDSVILLE Shane L. and Jordan M. Hollingsworth, 271 County Road 7475, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Celita Lynn Phillips, 101 Rockyreef Circle, June 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jack Edward Bailey (dba Active Shooter Detection Technologies, Pacific Consulting Services), 1123 Burchwood Bay, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sarah Lynn Harrod (fka Sarah Harris), P.O. Box 9075, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Robert David Vowell, 813 E. Martin, Apt. 2, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Charlie Louis Houston Jr., 3501 Landsbrook Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
LEPANTO Gregory Louis and Sandra Kay Ross, P.O. Box 7, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
LINCOLN Luis Gustavo Medina, 14153 North Wedington Blacktop Road, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Dan E. Cook Sr., 2605 Jennings, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
Denise Steen, 5710 Brown St., June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jasmine Monk, 8 Par Circle, Apt. 6, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jimmie Howard, 1603 Nichols Road, June 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Latanya G. Matthews, 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, Apt. A118, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nikkia Hillman (aka Nikkia Wiley), 13312 Quail Bend Drive, June 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tracey L. Robinson (aka Tracey Allen), 6612 Tulip Road, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
William Barber, 1 Markwood Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
LOCUST GROVE Darryl W. Thompson, 355 Loop Road, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
LONSDALE Raymond L. Dobbins Jr., 2424 Narrows Road, June 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Alberto Gonzalez Rosendo, 2018 Quinlan Ave., June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE James M. Berry, 7172 Nick Lane, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
James R. Redmon, 25013 Long Drive, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Anna A. Hunter (aka Anna McMullan), 119 S. Court Square, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Randy W. Wellman II, 101 Glen St., June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
MARION Donnie P. and Patricia A. James, 120 N. Cherry St., June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
MCRAE Peggy Ann Clark, 104 Autumn Circle, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
MENA Dwight Eugene Harrison, P.O. Box 966, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Donald R. McNicol Jr., P.O. Box 988, June 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Brianna Womack (aka Brianna Williams), 904 W. 41st St., June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Carolyn A. Brown (aka Carolyn Booker), 1800 Northwood Road, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Katherine D. Spencer (aka Kathy Spencer; fka Katherine D. Jendrejas-Spencer), 9904 Oakland Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kathy M. White, 10617 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 16, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Woods (fka Kimberly Ford), 5600 Summertree Drive, Apt. SF26, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
Regan King, 3901 McCain Park Drive, Ste. 115, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Temeaker Lewis-Smith, 4607 Lynn Lane, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Timothy H. Davidson, 1320 W. 41st St., June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
PATTERSON Lisa Dicus, P.O. Box 270, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
PEARCY Michelle C. Nooner, P.O. Box 32, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
PERRYVILLE Richard Allen and Freda Pauline Diercks, 309 Third St., June 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Donny R. Buckner, 1700 W. Eighth Ave., June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
George Goodwin, 2304 W. 42nd Ave., June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
PLUMERVILLE Patrick Daren and Brenda Kay Bray, 1095 Ark. 92, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRATTSVILLE Claude Glen McCool, 295 County Road 482, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
RISON Jessica Renee Childress, 5160 Hill Harper Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Alejandro Hernandez Jasso, 2800 W. Bishop Drive, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Deloria Jean Gray, 8352 Twin Coves Road, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jennyfer Rene Dardis, 2800 W. Bishop Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROMANCE Rickey Wayne Capps, 279 Gravel Hill Road, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Temple J. and Ellen D. Turney (aka T. J. Turney), 3964 N. Arkansas Ave., June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Regina Phillips, 111 Manson Road Apt. 88, June 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tennie T. Bailey (fka Tennie T. Perry), 3610 E. Maryland Ave., Apt. 2011, June 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHIRLEY Mark Elliot, 212 Harpers Cove Road, June 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Amanda Margaret Davis (fka Amanda M. Terrazas), 2353 N. Lowell Road Apt. B201, June 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ricky Bishop, 392 Hunter Allen Drive, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Victoria Danielle Elizalde (aka Victoria Danielle Popejoy), 1631 Troon Drive, Apt. 101, June 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
STRAWBERRY Billie Patterson, 503 Cedar Lane, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
SULPHUR SPRINGS Koko Emerald Dawn and Casey James Piper, 717 W. Spring St., June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Beulah Pree, 1604 E. 50th, No. 1201, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
THORNTON Tony Junior Howard (aka T.J. Howard), 12496 County Road 68, June 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
TUMBLING SHOALS Brandon Thomas Cox and Lora Michelle Doughty (aka Lora Cox), 2295 Heber Springs Road No., June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Devoyia S. Gibbs, P.O. Box 658, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Timmy Edward Stroud, 17 Eldridge Ave. No. 5, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.