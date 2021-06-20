Lawmakers say time U.S. Capitol reopens

WASHINGTON -- With covid-19 numbers falling and security enhanced, members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation say it's time to reopen the U.S. Capitol.

The building, an enduring symbol of American democracy, was closed to the public in March 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic.

After this year's Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, razor-wire fences were temporarily erected and National Guardsmen patrolled the perimeter.

Now that order has been restored and vaccination levels have risen, U.S. Sen. John Boozman says it's safe for visitors to return.

"It's my understanding, being in briefings with the intelligence folks, that there's no identified significant threat right now. So I think it is time to reopen," the lawmaker from Rogers said. "I think it's really important that people that are in Washington have the ability to come and actually see the inside of the Capitol."

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock agrees that it's time to restore public access.

"The Capitol is the seat of our democracy. It's the people's house," he said.

"Unlike the executive branch, they have long been able to come and go and meet their elected representatives in Washington in person. And with the pandemic proceeding and vaccines abundantly available, I think it's time for the Capitol once again to be open to all citizens," he said.

On the House side, the pace of reopening is a partisan point of contention.

On Tuesday, 136 Republican congressmen wrote to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urging a return to pre-covid policies.

U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs and Steve Womack of Rogers were among the signers.

"Businesses are open, sporting venues and cultural institutions have welcomed back fans and visitors, and restrictions have been lifted. On June 11, Washington D.C. fully reopened and lifted the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the United States Capitol and the People's House have failed to do the same," the letter stated.

"Despite the data and the facts, the Capitol and House of Representatives are still closed and people's constitutional right to petition their government remains severely constrained," the lawmakers said.

Pelosi, who hasn't set a timeline for reopening the Capitol, has said she will "follow the science" when determining when to ease covid-19 restrictions.

Some policies have already been relaxed.

Last week, the House Democratic Caucus met in person for the first time in more than a year. Later this week, the media will regain access to the speaker's lobby, an antechamber where lawmakers and journalists often meet.

Congressmen and their staffs can escort visitors into the Capitol complex if the visitors are there on official business.

Vaccinated lawmakers and staffers are no longer required to wear masks.

While health-related concerns are easing, Pelosi has been slower to ease post-Jan. 6 security restrictions.

Asked at a news conference Thursday when she'd remove the magnetometers that House members are currently required to pass through, Pelosi declined to provide a timeline.

"As long as there is a threat, we'll have to have protection," she told reporters.

Westerman maintains that Pelosi is moving too slowly. He's ready to scrap other covid-19-related changes, as well.

"I say it's time to end the proxy voting, end the remote hearings and come back to Washington," he said.

"I think we should be here, in person, with the Capitol open, carrying on the business of the country," he added.

Womack, who wasn't available for comment, took a similar position Wednesday on Twitter.

"The rest of the country is getting back to work, and Congress should be as well. In fact, we should be leading by example," he wrote.

Most House and Senate members were vaccinated long ago.

And in Washington, 71% of adults have received at least one shot.

The District of Columbia, population 692,683, is reporting, on average, only 12 new virus cases per day.

The danger, Crawford suggests, appears to have passed.

"I think we'd be sending a strong signal to the rest of the country with the Capitol being open," Crawford said. "There's really no reason for it to continue to be closed."

U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock shares that viewpoint.

"I believe it's important that we get back into normal operations," he said.

"Americans need to be in their Capitol. We need to meet with our constituents. We need to hear from the people directly," he said.

Before the pandemic, the Capitol was a crowded place, with thousands of tourists wandering the halls.

In the evenings, lawmakers sometimes served as tour guides, ushering constituents into the chambers and providing historical insights.

It's a ritual Westerman is eager to resume.

After a 15-month break, "I'll be rusty. I'll have to get out and practice a little bit," he said.