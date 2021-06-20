Local notes: WAC accepting art submissions

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise -- and deplete the nation's blood inventory. Donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Bentonville: 2-6 p.m. June 28, Harps Food Store, 1209 N. Walton Blvd.; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 30, Genpact, 2600 N.E. 11th St.

• Centerton: 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Road.

• Rogers: 1-6 p.m. June 21, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road; noon-4 p.m. June 23, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St.

• Fayetteville: noon-6 p.m. June 23, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.

• Springdale: Noon-5 p.m. June 28, Holiday Inn & Convention Center Northwest Arkansas, 1500 S. 48th St.

Information: redcrossblood.org.

WAC

Walton Arts Center is accepting entries for the regional arts center's first open call group exhibition featuring works from Northwest Arkansas visual artists curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

Artists 18 and older from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after Jan. 1, 2020, in the following media: ceramics, painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, crafts, fashion and illustration. The unthemed exhibition will be a celebration of the talented artists who call this region home.

The exhibition will take place in Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Sept. 30 to Nov. 5 as a kickoff for the 30th anniversary season at Walton Arts Center.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration; however, only one work will be chosen for the exhibition. Submission deadline is Aug. 1.

Walton Arts Center is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, national origin or veteran status.

Information: waltonartscenter.org/edu/visual-arts or email visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.