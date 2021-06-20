Phillies romp behind Hoskins' career-best 6 RBI

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBI, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday.

Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018.

Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia's 16 hits and had two RBI.

"This type of game is always fun," Hoskins said. "It seemed like everybody got in on the fun, too. I put some good swings on some balls today and barreled some up."

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were four lead changes in the first three innings before Philadelphia pulled away.

Torreyes broke a 6-6 tie with a leadoff home run against Jarlin Garcia (0-2) in the sixth.

Hoskins hit a two-run home run off Alex Wood in a the second, a 435-foot drive to left, had an RBI double in the sixth and a three-run home run against Coner Menez in the seventh, Hoskins' 15th home run this season.

Hoskins has three multi-home run games this season after achieving the feat twice during a three-day stretch in April.

"We saw it at the end of our trip in LA, that his swing was back," Phillies Manager Joe Girardi said. "He was making solid contact all the time. He had a huge day for us. It was great. Any time you get a chance to come home,m it's special."

Hoskins grew up and played college ball about an hour north of San Francisco in Sacramento. He had a throng of family and friends, including his father and sister, watching from the stands.

PADRES 7, REDS 5 Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth -- three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. -- and San Diego beat Cincinnati. Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin's RBI single in the fifth. He was replaced by Kim, a rookie from South Korea.

MARLINS 11, CUBS 1 Adam Duvall homered twice for the second consecutive game, and Pablo Lopez pitched one-hit ball over seven innings as Miami defeated Chicago.

METS 5-2, NATIONALS 1-6 Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBI on a pair of home runs and the Nationals split a doubleheader with New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ATHLETICS 5 Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting his right eye in the second inning and hit a go-ahead home run eighth as New York rallied from a three-run deficit for a win over Oakland.

TWINS 3, RANGERS 2 Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from reliever John King in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat Texas. Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run home run in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 7 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd home run and capped a ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as Toronto beat Baltimore and ended a five-game skid. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 1 Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run andhad three RBI, finishing a double short of a cycle, and J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home runin Boston's win over Kansas City.

ASTROS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Robel Garcia hit a bases-clearing double to cap a four-run third inning for Houston in a win over Chicago. Carlos Correa hit his 13th home run of the season.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 6, INDIANS 3 Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied past Cleveland.

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 5-2, Washington 1-6

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

LA Dodgers at Arizona, (n)

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at LA Angels, (n)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., left, is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The Giants are wearing San Francisco Sea Lions jerseys to honor Juneteenth on African American Heritage Day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, second from right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that also scored Ronald Torreyes, left, and Luke Williams, second from left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, left, scores past San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)