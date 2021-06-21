Missouri crash hurts 11; sports car hits bus driven by Arkansan, authorities say

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Eleven people have been treated for mostly minor injuries after a shuttle bus and a car collided early Monday in southwestern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 12:25 a.m. Monday in Taney County, in the Branson area. Two passengers on the bus were treated for moderate injuries. The other passengers and both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The patrol said the bus was turning onto Missouri 86 and was struck by a Ford Mustang. All of the bus passengers were from Branson. The bus driver is from Holiday Hills, Ark., and the Mustang driver is from Ridgedale, Mo.