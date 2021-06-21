Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 7

Kobe Sushi

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cart near fryers is covered in an excessive amount of grease.

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Air vents near three compartment sink have an accumulation of dust on them. Black debris on top of ice machine.

June 8

Beaver Lake Bistro

14528 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee with beard did not cover it. Permit on record expired 5/31/21.

Gentry Youth Organization Concessions

340 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted is expired.

Highfill Mart Food Store

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: Cream in the refrigerated dispenser is not at 41 degrees or below. The thermometer is reading 90 degrees. Unit does not appear to be on. Cream in a bag stored in the dispensing unit is not date marked as required per the manufacture's instruction on the dispensing unit.

Noncritical violations: Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk in freezer. Permit not posted. Permit expired 4/30/2020.

Highfill Mart Restaurant

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: Employee waited on a customer at the register, returned to the kitchen and was just going to put on a glove without washing hands first. Cases of raw shell eggs stored above other food items and beverages in the walk-in cooler. No sanitizer being dispensed in the dishwasher. Food in the hot case is not being held at 135 degrees or above. Thermometer in the hot case is reading about 112 degrees. Food prepared between 11 and 11:30 am. Not all food checked in the red refrigerator is 41 degrees or below. The Canadian bacon stored in the door is at 42 degrees. TCS foods are not date marked as needed. Canadian bacon, ham and hot dogs in the red refrigerator exceed the manufacturer's use by date. Spray bottle in the customer area not identified with contents.

Noncritical violations: Employee beverage is open. No thermometer in the red refrigerator. No thermometer to check cooking or holding temperatures of foods. Flies in the food preparation area on food preparation surfaces and in the dining room. Employee did not have hair restrained at all at the start of the inspection. Employee pulled hair back in a ponytail but it is still not effectively restrained. Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizer. Cardboard on top of one fryer between the grill and working fryer. Baskets and a sheet tray are on top of the cardboard. Shipping lining still affixed to the drop guard inside the ice machine. This lining it to be removed prior to use. The plastic lining is peeling and touching the ice. Sanitizer test strips look like they got wet and have changed color and are no longer in good condition. Wall behind the slicer has food particles on it. Equipment is not clean. Visible food debris on the fronts and handles of the refrigeration units. Food debris inside the refrigeration units and freezer. Excessive grease and food debris around the grill and fryers and the floor. Food particles under the conveyor belt on both sides of the pizza oven. Permit posted expired 5/31/2021.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

4200 S. 48th St., Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: Two spray bottles in dry storage chemical area are not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Black growth accumulated on inside of ice machine.

June 9

Econolodge

3609 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit on record expired 7/30/2020.

Panda Express

2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Pour Jon's Coffee and Vinyl

516-2 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food checked in the two-door cooler is reading 44 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below. Food in the sandwich prep table top and bottom is not at 41 degrees or below (egg patty, turkey, pastrami 43 degrees. Unit is reading 37 degrees; however, food containers may be blocking the air flow.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

901 S.W. First St., Suite D, Gravette

Critical violations: Require food employees to use only designated handwash sinks for handwashing.

Noncritical violations: None

Tavola

108 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Utensil for dessert stored in sanitizer bucket on floor of kitchen.

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Market Deli-Bakery

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Meat slicing machine has multiple meat residue and detritus buildup.

Walmart Market Food Store

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: The handwashing sink and aids and devices may not be used for food preparation or utensil washing, or a service sink or in any other manner other than handwashing.

Noncritical violations: Shrimp and turkey in bunkers above the load limit line. Out of date food and drink on the floor under the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Food stacked on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Dust buildup on the fans in the walk-in cooler.

Walmart Supercenter Deli-Bakery

2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Chicken sliders in the small customer grab and go hot case at the service counter are 109-127 degrees. Time marked indicated prepared at 8:20 a.m.

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup along the door and frame of the deli walk-in freezer. Ice/frost along the back wall in the deli freezer walk-in. Condensation or frost on product cases.

Walmart Supercenter Food Store

2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer being dispensed from the pre-mix unit at the three-compartment in the meat prep room.

Noncritical violations: Packages of raw hamburger patties stored next to and slightly overlapping packages of sliced cheese with no divider/separation. Tile baseboard in the 97 wall walk-in (old meat room) is broken on multiple walls. Area is no longer in good condition and not easily cleanable. Condensation build-up along the ceiling around the cooling unit in the meat prep room.

White Oak Station

2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light in walk-in freezer not working.

June 10

Gallery Cafe

167 N. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: Peaches in syrup, open top stored next to and below raw eggs. Used, soiled cloths left on food prep surface.

Noncritical violations: Food in the hot hold needs to have lids to protect it the environment. Dressings (ranch, butter, salsa at 56 degrees), and waitress front counter fridge, old hold fridge lid left open, tomatoes and olives at 46 degrees.

Kung Fu Egg Roll

24658 Lamphear Road, Gentry

Critical violations: Garlic in oil at room is at 66 degrees. Store garlic in oil under refrigeration at 41 degrees or below at all times.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops for mashed potatoes and macaroni stored in container of water. Permit expired 10/31/2020.

Pupuseria Salvadorena

1610 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Slaw and other dishes in walk-in cooler do not have a cover while in storage. Large container of slaw and other items in walk-in cooler that are held for multiple days do not have a date mark.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

1134 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is not posted in customer view.

Tintos and Tapas

117A S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Trimmings in the bottom of the prep are at 42 degrees. Not all food in the unit is out of temperature. Package of ham stored above the cold holding line. Product temperature is 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Gasket torn on the low boy.

June 11

Bariola's Pizzeria

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of grease and dust on vent hood and ceiling over fryer.

Einstein Bro. Bagels

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottle of water not labeled with contents.

Supermercado La Michoacana

803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs, chorizo and raw bacon stored above ready to eat food and drinks. Ham in the cheese cooler is at 43 degrees and should be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location for the quaternary ammonia product pre-mixed at the three-compartment sink.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 7 -- Pho Thanh Restaurant, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

June 8 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 4200 JB Hunt Drive, Rogers; Best Western Plus Castlerock Inn & Suites, 501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; D&J Bulkworks, 140 W. Main St., Gentry; El Esquimal, 1900 S. First St., Suite 4, Rogers; Four Points, 211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Mirabella's Table, 4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10, Rogers; Scooter's Coffee, 206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Snow Paradise, 19147 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry; Taco Bell, 102 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Torchy's Tacos, 4950 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Walmart Market Food Store, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

June 9 -- After 5, 2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 101, Rogers; Camp War Eagle, 2609 W. Storage Parkway Road, Rogers; Courtyard By Marriott, 4201 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers; Hilton Garden Inn and Bar, 2204 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Springhill Suites, 2304 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Tacos N Beer Spot, 1150 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; The Chill Zone, N.E. Third St., Lawrence Plaza, Bentonville; War Eagle Mill Cafe, 11045 War Eagle Road, Rogers

June 10 -- Burger King, 4125 S. 26th St., Rogers; Casey's General Store, 3075 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Dollar General Store, 154 N. Main St., Decatur; Iceology, 401-439 Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Louisiana Influence, 117 S. Mount Olive, Siloam Springs; McDonald's, 2601 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Siloam Cafe, 906 E. Main St., Siloam Springs; Southside Church Of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Sunny's, 110 N.W. Second St., Suite 106, Bentonville.

June 11 -- Loves Donuts, 2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville