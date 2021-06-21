Shelters at bus stops weighed

Rock Region Metro is considering adding large covered areas known as "super shelters" to a few local bus stops to provide a safe area for its riders.

The transit agency's board approved adopting a resolution Tuesday authorizing the agency to pursue Transportation Alternatives Program funds from the Arkansas Department of Transportation in the amount of $625,000 to construct five super shelters at three high-ridership locations.

Becca Green, a spokeswoman for Rock Region Metro, said the board's decision is simply an approval to move forward on a grant application, noting that details regarding the shelters and locations are subject to change.

Joe Procop, chief safety officer and special projects director for the agency, said the 2016 Move Central Arkansas Plan showed a need for additional shelters and passenger amenities on routes. He said many of the public comments the agency receives address the need to provide shelter from the elements.

"Currently, we only have shelters at 10% of our fixed route stops," Procop said during the meeting.

He said the Transportation Alternatives Program grant will provide Rock Region Metro an opportunity to build five super shelters for $625,000, with $500,000 coming out of federal funds.

The current plan for the potential funds is to construct four 40-foot shelters and one 20-foot shelter that will be used to protect riders from the elements. The shelters will be roughly 8 feet deep.

Rock Region Metro has been working with AMR Architects to develop a super shelter design as well as site plans for each location.

Green said two 40-foot shelters are proposed along Midtown Avenue between University and McKinley in Little Rock. She said the shelters would most likely be placed along the northeast and southeast sides of the street.

The bus agency also proposed one 40-foot shelter in front of the Arkansas Workforce Center in North Little Rock.

Green said the last series of proposed shelters would be located on either side of Geyer Springs Road north and south of Baseline Road. She said one 40-foot shelter would be located on the northeast part of the intersection, and one 20-foot shelter would be located on the southeast part of the intersection.

"This would accommodate a route pattern change for Route 22, slated to launch in fall 2021, to serve the area south of Baseline to Mabelvale Cutoff, where the bus would travel to the intersection of Mabelvale and Chicot, joining up where Route 22 travels now," she said. "The route will be bidirectional in this area, offering access to this shelter."

Green said if the transportation agency receives the grant, some amenities at the shelters could include bike racks, seating, lighting and digital signage.