Washington County marriage licenses

June 10
Gunner Daniel Allen, 24, and Courtney Vera Mae Griffins, 27, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Cade Braswell, 22, and Samantha Breton Morkavich, 22, both of Springdale
Brian Alexander Cortez, 23, and Alexia Maciel Galdamez Carbajal, 20, both of Fayetteville
Landon Bryce Fedosky, 25, Fayetteville, and Keilah Rose Rutz, 22, Huntsville
Luke Douglas Gerring, 22, Springdale, and Erin Elizabeth Curry, 21, Fayetteville
Stephen Kinloch Holme, 34, and Jessica Samantha Goldstein, 33, both of Farmington
Samuel Kincaid Keele, 21, and Eloise Emmaline Brown, 20, both of Fayetteville
Preston Lei Vaughan, 33, and Raina Michele Connor, 31, both of Fayetteville
Katie Michelle Waller, 26, and Lauren Ruth Baer, 26, both of Elkins
June 11
Shawn Christopher Adams, 41, and Amanda Nichole Patrick, 40, both of Springdale
Cody Robert Briscoe, 26, and Ashlin Kaye Bevens, 25, both of Coweta, Okla.
Frank Richard Cardinale, 33, and Daynia Michiko Jarvis, 34, both of Springdale
Lane Ray Dalton, 20, and Sarah Nicole Johnson, 20, both of Prairie Grove
Andres Alberto Espana Hernadez, 45, and Flor Yanira Santos Calderon, 38, both of Springdale
Juan Manuel Garcia, 25, and Dayana Rivera Vazquez, 24, both of Springdale
Ryan Leake Jayroe, 24, Forrest City, and Sarah Grace Wilson, 25, Fayetteville
Robert Blair Johnson, 70, and Nancy Sharon Wood, 72, both of Fayetteville
Steven Robert Lawless, 40, Springdale, and Keisha Deshia Gaines, 39, Fayetteville
Floyd Kamakaokalani Marshall, 47, and Kerry Michelle Brewer, 45, both of Kansas, Okla.
Lorenzo Valentino McCullough, 35, and Mariah Dawn Robbins, 32, both of Fayetteville
Jacque Michelle Rizley, 41, and Katherine Lee Blubaugh, 31, both of Springdale
Shannon Edward Tackett, 49, and Marlene Marie Webb, 50, both of Springdale
Kalen Patrick Thorn, 34, and Tammy Bernice Brown, 38, both of Elkins
Trebor George Walker, 26, and Kendall Marie Moeller, 23, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Truman Duane Widener, 56, and Sheila Renee Campbell, 48, both of Choctaw, Okla.
Hunter Ryan Yurachek, 24, and Morgan Rose Peruzzi, 25, both of Fayetteville
June 14
Meregildo Adelio Recinos Rodriguez, 37, and Maura Noemy Flores Lazaro, 36, both of Springdale
Matthew Jason Reilly, 28, and Sumer Marie Najera, 26, both of Fayetteville
Lakshit Sood, 23, and Breanna Jean Manion, 21, both of Elkins
Carolyn Powell Stevens, 60, and Patricia Ann De Feo, 57, both of Springdale
Dante Jonathan Villegas, 23, and Novaliegh Ann Cline, 20, both of Fayetteville
Richard Allen Whisenant, 40, and Melissa Ann Davis, 40, both of Springdale
June 15
Nicholas Christian Brinkley, 27, and Madison Leigh Galloway, 23, both of Springdale
Trevor Allen Brown, 21, Springdale, and Payton Blair Primm, 20, Fayetteville
Jennifer LeAnn Harkner, 33, and Payten Alexa Wilson, 24, both of Springdale
Summer Dawn Ramsfield, 24, and Alyxandrea Suzette Michelle Cone, 24, both of Farmington
Spencer Lloyd White, 30, and Jennifer Cherie Couston, 25, both of Springdale
June 16
Robert Chase Ballou, 27, and Jasmine Raylene Cochran, 23, both of Fayetteville
Paul Ray Fleeman, 20, Manila, and Hailey Nicole Emerson, 23, Springdale
Javier Francisco Gamboa, 28, and Sittie Aisha Macabago, 35, both of Fayetteville
Eric Louis Jones, 35, and Patricia Lorene Suniga, 36, both of Bentonville
Gerrit Anthony Koch, 37, and Brandi Leigh Dingledine, 32, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Garrett Power, 30, Springdale, and Paige Nicole Tavernaro, 26, Bentonville
Leonel Venegas Ponce, 27, and Andrea Elizabeth Andrade, 25, both of Springdale
Nathaniel Patrick Young, 41, and Heather Rae Miller, 37, both of Fayetteville