Washington County marriage licenses

June 10

Gunner Daniel Allen, 24, and Courtney Vera Mae Griffins, 27, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Cade Braswell, 22, and Samantha Breton Morkavich, 22, both of Springdale

Brian Alexander Cortez, 23, and Alexia Maciel Galdamez Carbajal, 20, both of Fayetteville

Landon Bryce Fedosky, 25, Fayetteville, and Keilah Rose Rutz, 22, Huntsville

Luke Douglas Gerring, 22, Springdale, and Erin Elizabeth Curry, 21, Fayetteville

Stephen Kinloch Holme, 34, and Jessica Samantha Goldstein, 33, both of Farmington

Samuel Kincaid Keele, 21, and Eloise Emmaline Brown, 20, both of Fayetteville

Preston Lei Vaughan, 33, and Raina Michele Connor, 31, both of Fayetteville

Katie Michelle Waller, 26, and Lauren Ruth Baer, 26, both of Elkins

June 11

Shawn Christopher Adams, 41, and Amanda Nichole Patrick, 40, both of Springdale

Cody Robert Briscoe, 26, and Ashlin Kaye Bevens, 25, both of Coweta, Okla.

Frank Richard Cardinale, 33, and Daynia Michiko Jarvis, 34, both of Springdale

Lane Ray Dalton, 20, and Sarah Nicole Johnson, 20, both of Prairie Grove

Andres Alberto Espana Hernadez, 45, and Flor Yanira Santos Calderon, 38, both of Springdale

Juan Manuel Garcia, 25, and Dayana Rivera Vazquez, 24, both of Springdale

Ryan Leake Jayroe, 24, Forrest City, and Sarah Grace Wilson, 25, Fayetteville

Robert Blair Johnson, 70, and Nancy Sharon Wood, 72, both of Fayetteville

Steven Robert Lawless, 40, Springdale, and Keisha Deshia Gaines, 39, Fayetteville

Floyd Kamakaokalani Marshall, 47, and Kerry Michelle Brewer, 45, both of Kansas, Okla.

Lorenzo Valentino McCullough, 35, and Mariah Dawn Robbins, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jacque Michelle Rizley, 41, and Katherine Lee Blubaugh, 31, both of Springdale

Shannon Edward Tackett, 49, and Marlene Marie Webb, 50, both of Springdale

Kalen Patrick Thorn, 34, and Tammy Bernice Brown, 38, both of Elkins

Trebor George Walker, 26, and Kendall Marie Moeller, 23, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Truman Duane Widener, 56, and Sheila Renee Campbell, 48, both of Choctaw, Okla.

Hunter Ryan Yurachek, 24, and Morgan Rose Peruzzi, 25, both of Fayetteville

June 14

Meregildo Adelio Recinos Rodriguez, 37, and Maura Noemy Flores Lazaro, 36, both of Springdale

Matthew Jason Reilly, 28, and Sumer Marie Najera, 26, both of Fayetteville

Lakshit Sood, 23, and Breanna Jean Manion, 21, both of Elkins

Carolyn Powell Stevens, 60, and Patricia Ann De Feo, 57, both of Springdale

Dante Jonathan Villegas, 23, and Novaliegh Ann Cline, 20, both of Fayetteville

Richard Allen Whisenant, 40, and Melissa Ann Davis, 40, both of Springdale

June 15

Nicholas Christian Brinkley, 27, and Madison Leigh Galloway, 23, both of Springdale

Trevor Allen Brown, 21, Springdale, and Payton Blair Primm, 20, Fayetteville

Jennifer LeAnn Harkner, 33, and Payten Alexa Wilson, 24, both of Springdale

Summer Dawn Ramsfield, 24, and Alyxandrea Suzette Michelle Cone, 24, both of Farmington

Spencer Lloyd White, 30, and Jennifer Cherie Couston, 25, both of Springdale

June 16

Robert Chase Ballou, 27, and Jasmine Raylene Cochran, 23, both of Fayetteville

Paul Ray Fleeman, 20, Manila, and Hailey Nicole Emerson, 23, Springdale

Javier Francisco Gamboa, 28, and Sittie Aisha Macabago, 35, both of Fayetteville

Eric Louis Jones, 35, and Patricia Lorene Suniga, 36, both of Bentonville

Gerrit Anthony Koch, 37, and Brandi Leigh Dingledine, 32, both of Fayetteville

Daniel Garrett Power, 30, Springdale, and Paige Nicole Tavernaro, 26, Bentonville

Leonel Venegas Ponce, 27, and Andrea Elizabeth Andrade, 25, both of Springdale

Nathaniel Patrick Young, 41, and Heather Rae Miller, 37, both of Fayetteville